News highlights: RBI remains net seller of US dollar in May; sells USD 5.7 billion

Jul 10, 2018 10:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
RBI remains net seller of US dollar in May; sells USD 5.767 bn
Air India Express plane overshoots runway in Mumbai
Heavy rain disrupts life in Mumbai; road, rail traffic hit
UK health minister Jeremy Hunt replaces Boris Johnson amid Brexit row
Cristiano Ronaldo to join Italian football club Juventus, Real Madrid announces: AFP
RBI remains net seller of US dollar in May; sells USD 5.767 bn
Reserve Bank remained net seller of the US dollar after it sold whopping USD 5.767 billion of the US currency on net basis in May in the spot market, according to data. This is the second consecutive month when RBI had net sold the greenback in the spot market.
During the reporting month, RBI had bought USD 4.101 billion of dollars, while it sold USD 9.868 billion in the spot market. In April, the RBI had net sold 2.483 billion of the US currency. (PTI)
Axis Bank board recommends three candidates to succeed Shikha Sharma
Axis Bank says that the board had recommended names of three candidates for the position of MD & CEO of the bank. The recommendation of the names is in order of preference and needs approval from the Reserve Bank of India. Shikha Sharma's term as MD & CEO expires on Dec 31, 2018, CNBC-TV18 reported.
Air India Express plane overshoots runway in Mumbai
A major mishap was averted today after an Air India Express aircraft overshot the runway while landing at the Mumbai airport amid heavy rains.
However, all passengers were safe and there was no damage to either the aircraft or the runway, the airline said in a statement.
JUST IN | Hearing in the pleas seeking scrapping of Section 377 to continue tomorrow at the Supreme Court.
Thailand cave rescue update: Tenth boy rescued from Thai cave, reports AFP quoting police and navy sources.
JUST IN | The LIC-IDBI deal may trigger an open offer, reports CNBC TV18 quoting sources. The media report says that LIC has not approached SEBI yet for an exemption on open offer.
NEWS FLASH | Congress leader files a complaint against Netflix, claiming that 'Sacred Games' portrays Gandhis in a bad light, reports CNN News18.
JUST IN | Rajnikanth's wife, Latha Rajnikanth to face a trial in a cheting case, reports CNN News18. Supreme Court sets aside High Court's order. His wife is charged with misappropriation of funds.
A total of 11 memorandum of understandings (MoUs) have been signed between India and South Korea including an MoU on cooperation in the field of biotechnology and bio-economics and an MoU on cooperation in the field of ICT and Telecommunications.
Journalist Soumya Viswanathan death case: Supreme Court stays order granting bail to one of the accused, Ravi Kapoor, in the case. He was earlier granted bail by Delhi High Court.
Now, three years have passed PM Modi's 'Act East Policy' has importance to co-operation to Korea and I'm pressing ahead with 'New Southern Policy' that makes India Korea's key partner for cooperation: South Korean President Moon Jae-in said.
Credit for accelerating the peace process in the Korean peninsula goes to President Moon Jae-in. I believe that the positive environment that has been created is an effort of President Moon: PM Modi said.
India and South Korea sign four pacts after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, reports CNN News18.
The proliferation links between north Asia and south Asia are a matter of concern of India, India is a stakeholder in peace process. We will offer all possible cooperation in order to reduce tension. We have also decided to step up scale of consultation and cooperation: PM Modi.
"Korean companies have made an identity for themselves in every household of India due to their commitment," PM Modi.
"South Korea's participation in our 'Make in India' mission has created many employment opportunities in India," PM Modi said while addressing joint press statement with South Korean President.
JUST IN | Six-member delegation of Janata Dal (U) meets President Ram Nath Kovind over demand for special status to Bihar.
Union government calls an all party meeting on July 17 ahead of Monsoon session of the Parliament.
SC hearing pleas seeking scrapping of Section 377: Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Central Government says, "I am in the process of discussing the issue, section 377 is a question of law."
SC hearing pleas seeking scrapping of Section 377: Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Central Government, tells Supreme Court that the government will file it's response today.
SC hearing pleas seeking scrapping of Section 377: Mukul Rohatgi appearing for one of the petitioners says, "As society changes, values changes, we can say, what is moral 160 years ago might not be moral today."
SC hearing pleas seeking scrapping of Section 377: Mukul Rohatgi appearing for one of the petitioners says, "Section 377 violates one's human rights. The issue deals only with sexual orientation & it has nothing to do with gender."
Supreme Court hearing pleas seeking scrapping of Section377: Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, says, "This is a case of constitutional morality vs others. This case has a large ramification."
Supreme Court hearing pleas seeking scrapping of Section377: Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, says," Issue of gender and sexual orientation are two different things. These two issues should not be mixed up. This is not question of choice."