Jul 27, 2018 10:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News highlights: Punjab National Bank, MetLife to dilute stake In PNB MetLife IPO, says reports

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

highlights

  • Jul 27, 05:49 PM (IST)

    JSW Steel trumps Tata Steel and Liberty House offer with revised proposal over Rs 18,500 crore 
    The battle for Bhushan Power & Steel intensifies; with JSW steel having submitted a revised offer ​of over Rs 18,500 crore to lenders. ​The revised proposal effectively trumps the offers submitted by Tata Steel and Liberty House respectively. The Committee of Creditors (CoC) has given the final deadline for submitting the revised offers by 31 July. Sources have told Moneycontrol that Liberty House is also expected to submit its revised bid to the CoC. 

  • Jul 27, 10:03 PM (IST)

    That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.

  • Jul 27, 04:11 PM (IST)
  • Jul 27, 04:11 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | 36 cows have died in the last two days in a Gaushala in Delhi's Chhawla area. A team of doctors and Police are present on the spot.

  • Jul 27, 03:13 PM (IST)
  • Jul 27, 02:58 PM (IST)

    Over the past four years, my government has given priority to development and peace in Africa. We have give line of credits worth $11 billion to more than 40 countries and Indian private sector has invested $54 billion in the African countries: PM Modi at 10th BRICS summit in Johannesburg.

  • Jul 27, 02:18 PM (IST)

    "Today, the 28 percent category is being phased out. Bulk of these items remaining in this category are only luxury items or sin goods. The other items outside the luxury–sin goods category are cement, air-conditioners, large screen televisions and a handful of others. Hopefully, with further expansion of revenues, these few items may also witness a change of category," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley writes on a Facebook post.

  • Jul 27, 02:11 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The government may also cut GST on cement and air conditioner as revenues improve, says FM Arun Jaitley.

  • Jul 27, 02:10 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The government may cut GST on large-screen TV, reports CNBC TV18 quoting FM Arun Jaitley. 

  • Jul 27, 01:02 PM (IST)
  • Jul 27, 10:54 AM (IST)

    JUST IN |  'I am a lawful citizen of Antigua', says PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi, in a statement, reports CNN News18. 

  • Jul 27, 10:51 AM (IST)

    Himachal Pradesh: The National Highway 305 has been blocked near Luhri in Kullu district due to mudflows and flooding following heavy rainfall in the region.

  • Jul 27, 10:50 AM (IST)
  • Jul 27, 10:30 AM (IST)
  • Jul 27, 09:24 AM (IST)

    Starbucks reports cooling quarterly growth and pares outlook

    Starbucks Corp forecasts slower growth for the current fiscal year on Thursday as boutique coffee chains and fast-food retailers won business in the United States and other established markets and the bloom came off once-booming China.

  • Jul 27, 07:42 AM (IST)
  • Jul 27, 07:42 AM (IST)

    Amazon earnings skyrocket on cloud computing, advertising

    Amazon.com Inc forecasts strong fall sales and posted a profit that was double Wall Street targets on Thursday thanks to the retailer's younger, higher-earning businesses, including cloud computing and advertising.

  • Jul 27, 07:39 AM (IST)

    BP to buy US shale assets from BHP for $10.5 billion

    BP Plc has agreed to buy the US shale oil and gas assets from global miner BHP Billiton for $10.5 billion, reports Reuters. The move will give the British oil major a much bigger footprint in oil-rich onshore basins.

  • Jul 27, 07:34 AM (IST)

    Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

