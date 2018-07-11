News highlights: PE investment in real estate grows by 36% annually during 2014-17

Live now
Jul 11, 2018 10:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Idea-Voda merger important for stabilisation of sector, says government
Netflix series Sacred Games in trouble
Trade war: US lists next $200 bn Chinese goods to face tariffs
That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.
PE investment in real estate grows by 36% annually during 2014-17
The private equity (PE) investment in Indian real estate sector grew by an average 36 percent annually to reach USD 8.6 billion in 2017 from USD 2.5 billion in 2014, according to property consultant Knight Frank.
"PE investments grew at a CAGR of around 36 percent from USD 2.5 billion (Rs 17,200 crore) in 2014 to USD 8.6 billion (Rs 59,100 crore) in 2017," the consultant said in a statement. (PTI)
Idea-Voda merger important for stabilisation of sector, says government
The telecom sector will stabilise once the Idea Cellular and Vodafone India merger is completed after the two firms fulfil certain 'pending formalities', the government said on Wednesday.
"We would like to see that the merger is completed at the earliest because we too want the sector is stabilised. This is an important step for stabilising the sector," Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan told reporters.
Top management of Vodafone, the British telecom major, met Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha and Sundararajan yesterday after the deal was given conditional approval by the Department of Telecom (DoT) on July 9.
Govt work hampered as service matters 'forcibly' kept with LG by Centre: Sisodia
The BJP-ruled Centre was "forcibly" keeping the matters related to the Services department with the Lieutenant Governor (LG), using a "distorted" interpretation of a Supreme Court verdict, which was hampering the implementation of the decisions taken by the Delhi government, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged on Wednesday.
He also accused the Centre of "bullying" by not obeying the top court's verdict that empowered the Delhi government to take decisions on subjects other than land, police and public service. (PTI)
Netflix series Sacred Games in trouble
The Congress has moved a plea in Delhi High Court against portions of Sacred Games being derogatory towards former PM Rajiv Gandhi. The plea is seeking a stay on streaming of the episode and seeks deletion of the portion. The court will hear the case on Thursday.
BREAKING: CBI files charge sheet against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao rape case
JUST IN | Diluting adultery law will impact the sanctity of marriages, Centre tells the Supreme Court. Centre says that adultery should remain an offense.
Delhi: About 26 students fall ill after consuming mid day meal at a State Government school in Narela, Delhi.
Supreme Court hearing on Section 377 update: The Constitution Bench verdict on right to privacy made it clear that sexual orientation was also a part of privacy, reports CNN News18 quoting sources.
Request farmers in Punjab and Haryana to not burn stubble. You can mix it with your fertilisers and reduce pollution. Opposition cannot stand our success and are ready to spread lies about our achievement: PM Modi.
We are continuously working in the direction of reestablishing village's as well as farmer's pride: PM Modi.
The government is running Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana to ensure that the farm produce do not get wasted. The government is building new godowns, food parks across the country. We are strengthening the supply chain to ensure that the farmers do not lose their produce and incur losses: PM Modi.
There was a time when farmers had to wait in cues to procure urea. We coated the urea with neem and now it is available in appropriate amount for farmers: PM Modi.
Our government is working to resolve all the problems that farmers face to bring their farm produce to the market. Our government is working on schemes to eliminate problems that the farmers face between the sowing and selling of produce: PM Modi.
Ever since the government took the historic MSP hike decision, farmers are relieved, a big worry is gone. They are more confident of their produce now: PM Modi.
Our government is working towards doubling the farmers' income by 2022. Until now, the government has issued over 15 crore soil health cards to farmers: PM Modi.
Congress and their supporters have lost their sleep. The Congress party does not want the farmers to sleep at peace: PM Modi.
Since the time our government has implemented MSP, the farmers believe that their hard work will bear fruits: PM Modi.
In the last 70 years, most of the times the party which our farmers placed their faith in did not recognize their hard work. Only promises were made to farmers, and party worked for the interest of only one family: PM Modi.
Our government has implemented the minimum support price (MSP) at 1.5 times of the cost of production and fulfilled our promise: PM Modi.
Congress party has always cheated the farmers. They did not do anything to strengthen the farmers and only considered them as vote banks: PM Modi.
The farmers never stopped working hard no matter what the situation was but the Congress and their government never respected the farmers: PM Modi.
In the past four years, the farmers have filled the country's grain stock due to their record produce. I salute the farmers for this: PM Modi.
Punjab has always inspired the country through its participation in several areas incuding border security. Punjab has always put India ahead of itself: PM Modi.
PM Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Punjab's Malout.
JUST IN | On Taj Mahal, the Supreme Court slams the Centre for apathy, says "either we will shut it down or you demolish or restore it", reports NDTV.
Supreme Court hearing on Section 377 update: Constitution bench of Supreme Court to resume hearing the pleas seeking scrapping of Section 377 of IPC which criminalizes homosexuality, at 2 pm.