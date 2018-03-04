News Highlights of the day: Strong Left necessary for India, says Jairam Ramesh

Strong Left necessary for India: Jairam Ramesh

Stating that a strong Left was necessary for the country, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said its "demise" was a disaster for India.

"The Left has to be stronger in India. The demise of Left is a disaster for the country", Ramesh said referring to the setback for CPI(M) led Left in Tripura.

"We are going to fight the Left and we are political rivals", he said, adding, "but, I would say that India cannot afford the demise of the Left".