News Highlights of the day: Strong Left necessary for India, says Jairam Ramesh

Mar 04, 2018 09:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Strong Left necessary for India: Jairam Ramesh
Stating that a strong Left was necessary for the country, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said its "demise" was a disaster for India.
"The Left has to be stronger in India. The demise of Left is a disaster for the country", Ramesh said referring to the setback for CPI(M) led Left in Tripura.
"We are going to fight the Left and we are political rivals", he said, adding, "but, I would say that India cannot afford the demise of the Left".
I&B Ministry released Rs 208 cr for salaries on Feb 28: Prasar Bharati CEO
The Information and Broadcasting Ministry released Rs 208 crore for the salaries of the employees of Doordarshan and All India Radio (AIR) on February 28, Prasar Bharati CEO SS Vempati said on Sunday.
Vempati's remarks came two days after news website 'The Wire' quoted Prasar Bharati Chairman A Surya Prakash as saying that the public broadcaster had to pay staff salaries for January and February out of its contingency funds as the ministry had not released the funds.
The Wire had claimed that the delay in release of funds was due to alleged standoff between the Prasar Bharati and the I&B ministry.
Closely watching implementation of SC ruling on privacy: GSMA
The Indian government's move to implement the Supreme Court ruling on privacy is being closely watched as it is a subject where developed nations have taken lead and has significant bearing on security and trust of people on telecom services, a senior officer of global telecom body GSM Association said.
"The Supreme Court ruling on privacy is an area that is going to be very closely watched. Historically, folks around privacy and data protection have come primarily from United States and European Union. Its going to be very interesting to observe, how the government interprets the ruling of Supreme Court and how that will be manifested in data protection regulations," GSMA Asia Pacific Head, Alasdair Grant, said.
Husband, dead CA responsible for business activities of PMLA accused firm: Misa Bharti
Shrugging off her responsibility, RJD chief Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti has put the onus of running a company being probed for money laundering on her husband and a dead CA, even though the ED has said that the duo "actively conspired" to launder Rs 1.2 crore using shell firms.
The agency, in its chargesheet filed against the couple in December, had said they were "party and actively connected with proceeds of crime including its concealment, possession, acquisition or use and projecting or claiming it as untainted property, and thus are guilty of offence of money laundering."
A special court in Delhi took cognisance of the chargesheet - called the prosecution complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act - and summoned the couple as accused in the case.
Vasundhara Raje confident of winning Assembly polls next year
Elated at the BJP's performance in the assembly elections in the Northeast, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Sunday exuded confidence that the party would retain power in next year's assembly polls in Rajasthan.
"BJP's victory in Tripura is the victory of the able leadership of the prime minister and organisation skills of the party president. Our reach has expanded and the historic win has proved that there is no alternative to the BJP in the country," Raje said.
The journey from zero to top in Tripura was not easy and party workers had to make sacrifices there, she said.
Corporates are ready to invest in sports but NSFs need to assure them on transparency: Rathore
Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore says the corporate sector is very much willing to support development of sports and athletes in India but it needs to be given the assurance that the money is going in right hands.
Rathore, the 2004 Olympic silver medallist in shooting, said the need of the hour is that the National Sports Federations (NSFs) bring about transparency in their functioning.
"Corporate sector is eager to support sports but they should be given the assurance that their money is going in right hands. Transparency and accountability is the must,” Rathore said.
Defaulting promoters must be barred from bidding: Shikha Sharma
Axis Bank chief Shikha Sharma has said called for creating a better credit culture for the long-term benefits and opined that one way to achieve that is to debar defaulting promoters from bidding for their assets during insolvency proceedings.
With the Reserve Bank doing away with all the past dispensations to resolve the bad loan problem, and voting for initiation of insolvency proceedings against erring borrowers, there is a need to strengthen the National Company Law Tribunals (NCLTs), she said.
China says it does not want a trade war with US
China does not want a trade war with the United States but will defend its interests, a senior Chinese diplomat said on Sunday, after US President Donald Trump announced a plan to put tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.
Trump struck a defiant tone on Friday, saying trade wars were good and easy to win, a day after he said he intended to put duties of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminium products.
Trade tensions between the world's two largest economies have risen since Trump took office in 2017, and although China only accounts for a small fraction of US steel imports, its massive industry expansion has helped produce a global glut of steel that has driven down prices.
No politics in meeting Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said no political angle should be imputed in his meeting with Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who is trying for a solution to the Ayodhya dispute through mediation.
Adityanath said he shares old ties with the spiritual guru and whenever he came to Lucknow, he visited him. "No political angle should be seen in it," he said.
PM Modi addressing students through video conferencing on ‘Youth Power: A Vision for New India’ at a Convention in Tumakuru, Karnataka.
Politics going through big change with BJP's good show: Raghubar Das
Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Sunday said that politics in the country is going through a big change with the BJP’s historic performance in the Assembly elections of the Northeastern states.
“The people have expressed faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There is a big change with the BJP’s historic performance,” Das said.
Praising BJP president Amit Shah’s leadership, Das said: “This is a happy moment for the country as the people showed their hunger for development."
BJP, Opposition set to slug it out in Parliament over PNB scam
The ruling BJP, buoyed by its impressive performance in three state polls, and the opposition, armed with the issue of banking scam, are likely to lock horns over a number of contentious matters in Parliament which reconvenes tomorrow.
Both houses of Parliament will meet after a month-long recess in the Budget Session, during which the passage of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, which seeks confiscation of assets of absconding fraudsters and loan defaulters, and the triple talaq bill will be high on the government's agenda.
The bill to target economic offenders was approved by the government following the escape of diamond merchant Nirav Modi and other accused in the over Rs 12,700-crore Punjab National Bank scam.
Hindu woman elected to Pak's senate in historic first: report
Kirshna Kumari Kolhi from Pakistan's Sindh province has become the first-ever Hindu Dalit woman Senator in the Muslim-majority country, according to a media report today.
Kolhi, 39, from Thar is a member of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).
She won the election for the reserved seat for women from Sindh province, Dawn News reported.
Her election represents a major milestone for women and minority rights in Pakistan. Earlier, PPP had elected first Hindu woman named Ratna Bhagwandas Chawla as a senator.
Kolhi belongs to a remote village in Nagarparkar district of Thar in Sindh province.
Born to a poor peasant, Jugno Kolhi, in February 1979, Kolhi and her family members spent nearly three years in a private jail owned by the landlord of Kunri of Umerkot district.
Proxy advisory firm questions exemptions in ONGC-HPCL deal
Proxy advisory firm IiAS has questioned state-owned ONGC seeking exemption from taking shareholders' nod for acquisition of the government's stake in HPCL, saying such leniency with regard to public votes is not warranted.
Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) bought the government's 51.11 per cent stake in Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) for Rs 36,916 crore.
The acquisition price of Rs 473.97 per share was finalised on January 20 and the deal was completed as an off-market transaction on January 31 and ONGC is now asking shareholders to ratify it, IiAS said.
Click to read the full report
Delhi draft parking plan envisages variable charges for residential, commercial areas
The draft parking management area plan (PMAP), being firmed up by the Delhi government, envisages variable charges for residential and commercial areas to influence the parking demand in the national capital.
The transport department has put the guidelines of the draft PMAP, a part of the parking policy 2017, in the public domain and sought suggestions from stakeholders.
The guidelines suggest a pricing strategy to eliminate free parking and introduce effective parking charges. A detailed guideline on the strategy is being developed by a sub-group, a transport department official said.
Hunt for missing Malaysian flight MH370 likely to end in June
The search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 by a US company will likely end in June, a Malaysian official said, as families of passengers marked the fourth anniversary of the plane's disappearance with renewed hope that the world's biggest aviation mystery will be solved.
Malaysia inked a "no cure, no fee" deal with Houston, Texas-based Ocean Infinity in January to resume the hunt for the plane, a year after the official search in the southern Indian Ocean by Malaysia, Australia and China was called off.
Ocean Infinity started the search on January 22 and has 90 search days to look for the plane. Malaysia's civil aviation chief, Azharuddin Abdul Rahman, said the 90-day term will spread over a few months because the search vessel has to refuel in Australia and bad weather could be a factor.
Azharuddin said today the search is going smoothly and is expected to end by mid-June.
Cong to highlight BJP's 'hollow promises' in MP Assembly polls
The Congress' victory in the recent Assembly bypolls in Madhya Pradesh has made the party upbeat and it has now decided to campaign aggressively against the ruling BJP in the state elections due later this year.
Out of power in the state since the last 14 years, the Congress is planning to highlight the "unfulfilled" promises of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, whom the party has termed as a "Ghoshnaveer" (a man of hollow promises).
However, the BJP claims Chouhan has always adopted a sensitive approach in formulating welfare schemes and that the people have trust in him which, it says, is evident from the Congress' victory margin going down in the recent bypolls.
Marshall Islands creates its own virtual money to pay bills
The tiny Marshall Islands is creating its own digital currency in order to raise some hard cash to pay bills and boost the economy.
The Pacific island nation said it became the first country in the world to recognise a cryptocurrency as its legal tender when it passed a law this past week to create the digital "Sovereign," or SOV. In the nation of 60,000, the cryptocurrency will have equal status with the US dollar as a form of payment.
Venezuela last month became the first country to launch its own cryptocurrency when it launched the virtual Petro, backed by crude oil reserves. The Marshall Islands said the SOV will be different because it will be recognized in law as legal tender, effectively backed by the government.
The Marshall Islands is partnering with Israeli company Neema to launch the SOV. It plans to sell some of the currency to international investors and spend the proceeds.
Click to read the full report
Farooq Abdullah decries communalisation of politics ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah today expressed grave concern over “communalisation of politics" ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, and cautioned the BJP to desist from "dividing the nation on religious lines".
“A polarised India is detrimental to its growth, progress, unity and peace,” he said during a function at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan here.
The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir also decried the misuse of religion for political and electoral gains. Elaborating on the attempts by divisive forces in the state with an eye on ensuing elections, Abdullah said Jammu and Kashmir has to flourish and progress as a single entity.
Man shoots himself to death near White House
A man shot himself to death as he stood near the fence along the north side of the White House, the Secret Service said. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were in Florida at the time.
The man was identified by the Secret Service and the city's Metropolitan Police Department, but his name was not immediately released so authorities could notify his relatives.
The incident began at about 11:46 a.m. (local time) yesterday when the man approach the fence, "removed a concealed handgun and fired several rounds, none of which appear at this time to have been directed towards the White House," Mason F. Brayman, assistant special agent in charge for the Secret Service, said in a statement.
Pakistan shells villages and posts in Poonch
Pakistani troops heavy shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir overnight, police said today.
The shelling from across the border in Balakote sector started late last night and continued for over two hours, a police official told PTI. Indian troops effectively retaliated.
There was no immediate report of any casualty or damage in the shelling, the official said adding forward villages and posts were targeted by Pakistan during the ceasefire violation.
There has been a spurt in ceasefire violations along the LoC and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir this year.