Mar 02, 2018 08:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News highlights of the day: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan rules out possibility of aligning with Congress

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Mar 02, 08:35 PM (IST)

    That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.

  • Mar 02, 08:15 PM (IST)

     Kerala CM Vijayan rules out possibility of aligning with Congress

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today ruled out the possibility of the CPI-M aligning with the Congress in the fight against the BJP, saying such an alliance would lack credibility.

    At a seminar organised as part of the CPI state conference here on the second day of the four-day meet, he said, "in CPI-M's fight against the BJP, the party cannot take Congress into its side. Previous experience show that such an alliance will lack credibility and people will not accept it."

    Vijayan's statement comes a day after CPI general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy described the BJP as the "prime enemy" and s stressed the need for a broader platform to take on the saffron party. (PTI)

  • Mar 02, 08:07 PM (IST)
  • Mar 02, 07:57 PM (IST)

    China kicks off parliament season to ratify move to remove term limit for Xi

    As he set to cement his power removing two term limit, Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to appoint four Vice Premiers to work on popular programmes like poverty relief, environmental protection and improving economy which would enhance his image at home. 

    Speculation about the appointment of four Vice Premiers came as China today commenced its well-choreographed annual parliament which was expected to endorse the ruling the Communist Party of China (CPC) proposal to amend the Constitution removing the two-term rule for President and Vice President.

  • Mar 02, 07:46 PM (IST)
  • Mar 02, 07:45 PM (IST)

    France, US presidents call for Syria cease-fire

    French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump are calling for the immediate implementation of a 30-day cease-fire in Syria.

    The French presidency's office said in a written statement the heads of state discussed the situation in a phone call today.

    Macron and Trump agreed to "work together" for the implementation of the UN Security Council resolution passed last weekend to allow a cease-fire, the transport of humanitarian aid and the evacuation of the injured and sick.

  • Mar 02, 07:14 PM (IST)

    BJP launches 14-day 'protect Bengaluru march'

    Launching a blistering attack on the ruling Congress, the BJP today kicked off its 14-day 'protect Bengaluru' march, with a call to save the city from that party's "misrule."

    The 'Bengaluru Rakshisi Padayatre' that will criss-cross the city till March 15 is aimed at "reviving" and "rebuilding" the city from Congress's "criminal neglect," the party said.

    The march was launched by Union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Ananth Kumar in the presence of former Deputy Chief Minister R Ashoka at Basavanagudi here after offering prayers at historic Gavi Gangadhareshwara Temple.

  • Mar 02, 06:44 PM (IST)

    Tripura poll result will impact national politics, CPI (M): Party leader

    The Tripura Assembly Election result, to be declared tomorrow, will have far reaching consequences not only nationally but also within the CPI (M), which has been in power in the state for the past 25 years, a leader of the Left party said.

    The BJP has emerged as a strong contender in Tripura as well as Meghalaya and Nagaland where counting of votes will be held tomorrow.

    Two exit polls have predicted that the party would dethrone the 25-year-old Left Front government in Tripura and consolidate its position in the other two states.

  • Mar 02, 06:23 PM (IST)

    Govt slams as defamatory report of I&B ministry withholding funds for DD, AIR

    The government today described as defamatory and sinister news report that said the Information and Broadcasting Ministry has withheld funds meant for paying salaries to employees of Prasar Bharati over an alleged stand-off between the two.

    The Prasar Bharati in an autonomous body that runs Doordarshan and All India Radio but receives grant from the I&B ministry.

    The misinformation is based on ill-will and incorrect appreciation with half-baked facts and is tantamount to causing loss of reputation of the Government in public eyes. “It is patently defamatory in nature,” the I&B Ministry said in a statement in response to reports in the media, including the news website 'The Wire'.

                The Wire quoted Prasar Bharati Chairman A Surya Prakash as saying that the public broadcaster had to pay staff salaries for January and February out of its contingency funds as the ministry had not released the funds. If the standoff continued, the broadcaster will run out of money by April, The Wire said.

  • Mar 02, 05:40 PM (IST)

    BJP Parliamentary Board meeting scheduled to be held at BJP headquarters in Delhi tomorrow, reports ANI. 

  • Mar 02, 05:38 PM (IST)

    India doesn't expect immediate hit to steel exports after U.S. import curbs: Government official

    India does not expect any immediate impact from U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose curbs on steel imports, the steel ministry's top bureaucrat said on Friday.

    Trump announced on Thursday he would impose hefty tariffs on imported steel and aluminium to protect U.S. producers, risking retaliation from major trade partners like China, Europe and neighbouring Canada.

    "We have only 2 percent of our exports to U.S. so no immediate dent, but validity of Section 232 is stretched to be used as tariff barrier," India's Steel Secretary Aruna Sharma told Reuters, referring to the U.S. trade clause being invoked.

  • Mar 02, 05:07 PM (IST)

    Attacks in Burkina capital near French embassy, military HQ

     The capital of Burkina Faso came under assault today, with attacks unfolding near the French embassy, the French cultural centre and the country's military headquarters, an AFP reporter and witnesses said.

    Witnesses said five armed men got out of a car and opened fire on passersby before heading towards the embassy, in the centre of the city.

    An AFP reporter heard heavy exchanges of gunfire and saw a blazing vehicle, which witnesses said was the car used by the assailants. Police and army units were deployed in the area.

  • Mar 02, 04:18 PM (IST)
  • Mar 02, 03:55 PM (IST)

    Bengaluru Court rejects bail plea of lawmaker's son Nalapad, who is accused of thrashing injured man

    Bengaluru Court has rejected bail plea of Mohammad Harris Nalapad and six others. Nalapad, son of a Congress legislator in Karnataka, has been accused of severely thrashing a man at an upscale restaurant in Bengaluru after an argument.

    After historian and Bengaluru resident Ramachandra Guha tweeted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the police was asked to take action. 

  • Mar 02, 03:38 PM (IST)

    China urges US 'restraint' in trade protection

    China called on the United States today to "exercise restraint in using trade protection tools" after President Donald Trump announced plans to impose new tariffs on steel and aluminium.

    "If all countries follow the example of the United States, this will undoubtedly result in a serious impact on the international trade order," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular news briefing.

  • Mar 02, 03:18 PM (IST)
  • Mar 02, 03:00 PM (IST)

    India one of the 'most open' economies, says Prabhu ahead of RCEP meet

     India is a "very open economy" and wants to have trade relations and pacts with all countries, Union minister Suresh Prabhu today told the business community here, ahead of a Regional Comprehensive Economic Cooperation (RCEP) meeting.

    Prabhu also made a fervent pitch for having a more dynamic, global trading system, as he said India is working with the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on the RCEP -- a mega free trade agreement.

    "India is a very open economy. We want to have trade relationships and trade pacts as continuing as possible, particularly with ASEAN, with which we already have a pact," the Commerce and Industry minister said in a lecture titled 'India's Economic Reforms and Global Integration'.

  • Mar 02, 02:31 PM (IST)

    PNB fraud case | Punjab National Bank's Internal Chief Auditor (Retd) Bishnubrata Mishra remanded to CBI custody till 14th March by a court in Mumbai, reports ANI. Mishra was arrested by CBI yesterday. 

  • Mar 02, 02:21 PM (IST)
  • Mar 02, 01:57 PM (IST)

    Police question PM Benjamin Netanyahu over telecom case: Israeli media

    Israeli media say police are questioning Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as part of an investigation into a corruption case involving the country's telecom giant.

    Army Radio and other media say police entered Netanyahu's residence today. Reports said Netanyahu's wife, Sara, is being questioned at another location. Last week, two Netanyahu confidants were arrested on suspicion of promoting regulation worth hundreds of millions of dollars to the Bezeq telecom company. In return, Bezeq's news site, Walla, allegedly provided positive Netanyahu coverage.

    It's the first time that Netanyahu, who held the communications portfolio until last year, is being questioned over the affair, known as Case 4000.

  • Mar 02, 01:34 PM (IST)

    North East Elections 2018: Counting of votes in 3 North East states on Saturday

    The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in three Northeastern states — Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura — will be held on Saturday amid tight security, officials said.

    The BJP has emerged as a strong contender in all the three states and two exit polls have predicted that the party would dethrone the 25-year-old Left Front government in Tripura and consolidate its position in the other two states.

    While the Congress has been ruling Meghalaya for 10 years, the Naga People's Front (NFP) has been in power in Nagaland since 2003, except for a three-month period of President's rule in 2008.

    Buoyed by the formation of governments in Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, the BJP is making a bid to expand its footprints in the region.

  • Mar 02, 12:57 PM (IST)

    Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aspirants continue to protest near Lodhi Estate in Delhi against alleged paper leak of SSC, demanding a CBI investigation, reports ANI. 

  • Mar 02, 12:42 PM (IST)
  • Mar 02, 12:40 PM (IST)

    At least 30 dead in Azerbaijan drug rehabilitation centre fire: Report

    At least 30 people died as a fire tore through a drug rehabilitation clinic in the Azerbaijani capital Baku early today, the local APA news agency reported. Firefighters and rescuers of Azerbaijan's emergencies ministry had extinguished the blaze and were investigating its causes, the news agency added.
     

  • Mar 02, 12:24 PM (IST)

    ArcelorMittal signs a JV formation agreement with Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corporation (NSSMC) in relation to its offer to acquire Essar Steel India, reports CNBC TV18

  • Mar 02, 12:23 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | US FDA issues 9 observations  to Aurobindo Pharmaceutical's Unit 4, reports CNBC TV18.

  • Mar 02, 11:55 AM (IST)

    Carles Puigdemont abandons bid to return as Catalan leader

    Catalonia's deposed leader Carles Puigdemont said today he had abandoned his bid to be reappointed regional president in an attempt to unblock a political impasse after weeks of tense negotiations between separatist parties.

    "I will not put myself forward as candidate to be appointed regional president," Puigdemont, who is in self-exile in Belgium and wanted in Spain for his role in the failed secession bid, said in a video posted on social media.

  • Mar 02, 11:31 AM (IST)

    US accuses Vladimir Putin of breaching Cold War-era treaties

    The US today accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of breaching Cold War-era treaties by developing a new generation of "invincible" weapons and said American military was fully prepared to defend the country.

    "President Putin has confirmed what the US government has known for a long time but that Russia has denied prior to this," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.

    She said Russia has been developing destabilising weapons systems for over a decade in direct violations of its treaty obligations.

  • Mar 02, 11:20 AM (IST)
