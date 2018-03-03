News highlights of the day: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan rules out possibility of aligning with Congress

Kerala CM Vijayan rules out possibility of aligning with Congress

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today ruled out the possibility of the CPI-M aligning with the Congress in the fight against the BJP, saying such an alliance would lack credibility.

At a seminar organised as part of the CPI state conference here on the second day of the four-day meet, he said, "in CPI-M's fight against the BJP, the party cannot take Congress into its side. Previous experience show that such an alliance will lack credibility and people will not accept it."

Vijayan's statement comes a day after CPI general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy described the BJP as the "prime enemy" and s stressed the need for a broader platform to take on the saffron party. (PTI)