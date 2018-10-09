News highlights: Nikki Haley resigns as US Ambassador to the United Nations

Live now
Oct 09, 2018 11:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
JUST IN | The Finance Ministry is considering putting up a proposal to reduce the excise duty on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) from the current 14 percent to eight percent. The government will seek permission from the Election Commission (EC) to carry out this measure as the moral code of conduct is currently being implemented in four states.
Jet Airways pay remaining 25% of October salary
Jet Airways has paid the remaining 25 percent of its October salary of its pilots, according to a CNBC TV 18 repot. The system of paying salary from November onwards was uncertain. There was no word on when Balance salary of September will be paid. Jet Airways was meant to be pay the salaries from the month of August to October in two tranches on October 11 and October 26.
Just in: SBI said in a statement that the bank is stepping up the target for the purchase of good quality portfolio of assets from NBFCs, as it believes that there is good opportunity to expand its loan portfolio at attractive rates.
"The bank is looking for opportunities both in priority and non-priority sectors. It had initially planned for a growth of Rs.15,000 crore through portfolio purchase during the current year which is now being enhanced. As per the bank’s internal assessment, there may be an opportunity to buy additional portfolio in the range of Rs.20,000 to Rs.30,000 crore," the statement read.
NGT orders closure of industries in residential areas; slaps Rs 50K fine on Delhi govt
The National Green Tribunal has ordered closure of industrial units running in "non-conforming" residential areas of Rohini and slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 each on the Delhi government and others for their "defaults and inaction" towards violation of rules.
The green panel said the units causing pollution, including unauthorised car workshops in violation of law, must be stopped immediately, and a report of action taken may be submitted before the tribunal within one month. (PTI)
Supreme Court today came down heavily on Amrapali group, warning the developer not to play hide and seek with the SC. The Court asked the lawyer, appearing for the real estate company, why the documents related to forensic audits have not been submitted to the auditors yet.
SC has sent three Amrapali real estate Group Directors- Anil Kumar Sharma, Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar - in police custody for not handing over all the documents with respect to its account related to forensics audits.
#MeToo movement in India is a wrong practice: BJP MP
BJP MP Udit Raj Tuesday termed the #MeToo movement in India a "wrong practice" and questioned the relevance of making sexual harassment allegations against anybody after 10 years.
The #MeToo storm has intensified in the country with more women recounting their experiences of sexual harassment in the entertainment and media industry. (PTI)
PMO review meeting with Niti Aayog and ministries today
The Prime Minister's Office is set to meet government think tank Niti Aayog and ministries to discuss current account deficit (CAD) and import curb options. Niti Aayog will also share views on iron ore, limestone, copper and aluminum imports. (CNBC-TV18)
JUST IN: Bank of Baroda MD and CEO PSJayakumar says that all three banks including Dena and Vijaya Bank, have approved the merger and have sent the proposal to the government for approval. The merger process will take 4-6 months to complete.
JUST IN: WhatsApp says it has built a system that stores payments-related data locally in India to meet RBI mandate
Australia aims to curb influx of new migrants to big cities
Australia plans to restrict some new migrants from living in its largest cities - Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane - for "at least a few years" in an effort to ease urban congestion, a government minister said on Wednesday.
With immigration expected to be an issue in the next election, the plan aims to help ease infrastructure problems in cities struggling with population pressures. Critics worry the proposed new visa rules could lead to labour shortages. (Reuters)
Hyundai is unveiling its new car codenamed AH2 globally today. It is developed in-house by Hyundai at its Hyderabad technical center. Its global launch is on October 23 in Delhi. The AH2 is officially called Santro. Pre-bookings of the car will open on October 10 with Rs 11,100 for first 50,000 customers.
This car is a successor to the Santro, which was launched in 1998 and discontinued in 2015.
BREAKING: The Supreme Court refused an urgent hearing on a review petition filed against the verdict allowing entry of women of all ages in Kerala's Sabarimala temple. Supreme Court says, 'review petitions to come up for hearing in due course.'
Trump apologises to Kavanaugh family for their 'terrible suffering'
US President Donald Trump has apologised to new Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and his family for the "terrible suffering" they were "forced" to endure, saying the "fair-minded" judge deserves a dignified evaluation and not a campaign based on lies and deception.
Judge Kavanaugh, 53, was confirmed by the Senate on Saturday in a 50-48 vote following an acrimonious debate over his nomination triggered by a series of sexual assault allegations during the last phase of his confirmation process. (PTI)
JUST IN: Following allegations of sexual misconduct against them, films of actor Rajat Kapoor and comedy group AIB will not be screened at the MAMI film festival.
Oil cos demand additional Rs 12k crore for LPG, kerosene subsidy payment
Oil companies have asked for an additional Rs 12,000 crore LPG and Kerosene Subsidy Payment due to higher prices, government sources told CNBC-TV18. The finance ministry will assess the demand by second supplementary.
The ministry will also look at the additional Rs 2,500 crore fund demand for Ayushman Bharat scheme.
Oil prices steady after Iranian exports fall further
Oil prices held little changed on Tuesday, as more evidence emerged that crude exports from Iran are declining in the run-up to the reimposition of US sanctions, while a hurricane moved across the Gulf of Mexico, reports Reuters.
Google says social network bug exposed private data
Google announced Monday it is shutting down the consumer version of its online social network after fixing a bug exposing private data in as many as 500,000 accounts. The US internet giant said it will "sunset" the Google+ social network for consumers, which failed to gain meaningful traction after being launched in 2011 as a challenge to Facebook.
IMF projects India's growth at 7.3% in 2018, 7.4% in 2019
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasted a growth rate of 7.3 percent for India in the current year of 2018 and that of 7.4 percent in 2019. In 2017, India had clocked a 6.7 percent growth rate.
