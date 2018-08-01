App
Aug 01, 2018 09:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News highlights: NCLAT calls for fresh bids in Bhushan Power and Steel auction

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

highlights

  • Aug 01, 06:45 PM (IST)

    Back to square one in Bhushan Power and Steel auction as NCLAT asks for fresh bids
    The tribunal has set a deadline of August 6 for the fresh bids and has put a stay on the voting on Tata Steel bid, which was scheduled for August 2. The NCLAT also cancels the CoC (committee of creditors) pick ofTata Steel as H1 bidder. The move comes a setback for Tata Steel, which was earlier chosen as a preferred bidder. But the late entry of Liberty House, followed by last week’s revised bid by JSW Steel has brought a twist in the tale.

  • Aug 01, 09:28 PM (IST)

    That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.

  • Aug 01, 05:32 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | RBI sanctions Sandeep Bakhshi's appointment as COO of ICICI Bank till July 2021, according to an ET Now tweet.

  • Aug 01, 05:31 PM (IST)
  • Aug 01, 05:17 PM (IST)
  • Aug 01, 04:32 PM (IST)
  • Aug 01, 04:31 PM (IST)

    Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Madhya Pradesh High Court dismisses the case filed in lower court against then Bhopal Superintendent of Police (SP), Swaraj Puri who allegedly helped Union Carbide Chairman Warren Anderson flee from India.

  • Aug 01, 04:04 PM (IST)

    NCLAT on Bhushan Power | All 3 bidders - Tata Steel, Liberty and JSW allowed to submit their revised bids till August 6, reports CNBC TV18.

  • Aug 01, 04:01 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The Supreme Court pulls up Amrapali group of companies, says not only have they defrauded their investors but also played "dirty games" with the court. It directs Amrapali group of companies to place before it details all its bank accounts from 2008 till today. The court orders forthwith attachment of all bank accounts and movable properties of 40 firms of Amrapali group of companies.

  • Aug 01, 03:59 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Supreme Court rules adultery will remain a crime only for men and will not include women, reports CNN News18. It will not be made gender-neutral.

  • Aug 01, 03:30 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Cabinet approves bringing the SC/ST prevention of atrocities Bill during monsoon session of the parliament amid the deadline set by LJP(Lok Janshakti Party) and Dalit organisations, reports ANI.

  • Aug 01, 03:20 PM (IST)

    Delhi: Fire breaks out at a cold storage near Britannia Chowk, reports ANI. Thirty fire tenders are present at the spot.

  • Aug 01, 03:16 PM (IST)

    Cabinet gives nod to bill to restore provisions of Dalit atrocity law

    The Union Cabinet gave its nod to a bill to restore the original provisions of a law on atrocities against Dalits and tribals, acceding to a key demand of Dalit groups ahead of their call for a 'Bharat Bandh' on August 9, reports PTI quoting a top government source.

  • Aug 01, 03:12 PM (IST)
  • Aug 01, 03:04 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Telecom regulator TRAI recommends spectrum auction at reduced rates in key spectrum bands; suggests norms for 5G radiowaves.

  • Aug 01, 02:58 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Union Cabinet gives nod to a bill to restore original provisions of Dalit atrocity law, overturning court verdict, reports PTI.

  • Aug 01, 02:43 PM (IST)

    RBI Policy: MPC hikes repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50%

    RBI Policy: MPC hikes repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50%

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday increased its benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 percent, but kept its policy stance unchanged at 'neutral'.
  • Aug 01, 02:42 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Cabinet approves the LIC-IDBI deal.

  • Aug 01, 02:03 PM (IST)

    Sunanda Pushkar Case: Delhi's Patiala House Court allows Shashi Tharoor to travel abroad, directs him to furnish a fixed deposit receipt (and not Flight Data Recorder as reported earlier. error regretted) of Rs 2 lakh before it, which shall be refunded after his return, reports ANI.

  • Aug 01, 01:38 PM (IST)
  • Aug 01, 01:37 PM (IST)

    Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) files chargesheet against journalist Upender Rai and four others in Delhi's Patiala House Court, court to take cognisance on 6th August, reports ANI.

  • Aug 01, 12:35 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | M&M July auto sales are up 13% at 47,199 units, reports CNBC TV18.

  • Aug 01, 11:37 AM (IST)
  • Aug 01, 11:36 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Colgate Chairman Vinod Nambiar resigns effective September 1, reports CNBC TV18.

  • Aug 01, 10:57 AM (IST)

    Maratha reservation protest: Protesters block Pune-Solapur highway.

  • Aug 01, 10:45 AM (IST)
  • Aug 01, 08:30 AM (IST)

    Assam NRC issue update:  'Illegal Migrants' are not Bangladeshis, says a Bangladesh minister on NRC issue. Speaking to CNN-News18, Bangladesh Information Minister Hasanul-Haque Inu said, “This is an internal issue for Assam and India, Bangladesh has nothing to do with it.”

  • Aug 01, 07:45 AM (IST)
  • Aug 01, 07:44 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | US President Donald Trump says Iran may speak with US 'pretty soon', reports AFP.

  • Aug 01, 07:44 AM (IST)
