News highlights - MD of Bajaj Electricals, Anant Bajaj no more: Report

Live now
Aug 10, 2018 10:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Imran Khan to take oath as the Prime Minister of Pakistan on August 18
JUST IN | HDFC Bank Deputy MD Paresh Sukthankar has resigned. Sukhthankar's resignation will be effective after three months.
Sukthankar has been with HDFC Bank since its inception in 1994. He was promoted from the position of the Executive Director to the Deputy MD in March 2017.
His resignation will be effective 90 days from the close of business hours today.
1 dead, 156 students suffer from food poisoning in govt school in Govandi
Heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted till August 12 in Kerala
Triple Talaq Bill will not be taken in Rajya Sabha today
SC admits CBI appeal against parents' acquittal in Aarushi Talwar murder case
Govt aims to achieve 10% ethanol mix with petrol by 2022, says PM Modi
Rains claim 26 lives in Kerala; scores of dams opened
Oil dips as US-China trade dispute expected to stall economic growth
'Time has come' to create US Space Force, sixth military branch: Mike Pence
Imran Khan to take oath as the Prime Minister of Pakistan on August 18
That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.
In a notice regarding the non-payment of July salaries, Air India has said it will pay its staff by next week.
United States has suspended funding for Pakistan’s participation in International Military Education and Training program
Kerala: 10 teams of National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in flood affected areas of Kozhikode, Alappuzha, Palakkad, Ernakulum, Idukki and Wayanad.
JUST IN | All tourists stranded at a Munnar resort due to landslide, have been rescued
June IIP Data:
Mining growth at 6.6% vs 5.7% (MoM)
Manufacturing: 6.9% vs 2.8% (MoM)
Electricity: 8.5% vs 4.2% (MoM)
Primary goods: 9.3% vs 5.7% (MoM)
Capital goods: 9.6% vs 7.6% (MoM)
Intermediate goods: 2.4% vs 0.9% (MoM)
Consumer durables: 13.1% Vs 4.3% (MoM)
JUST IN | June IIP has come in at 7 percent vs 3.9% (month-on-month) — at the highest level in the last four months.
JUST IN | HDFC Bank Deputy MD Paresh Sukthankar has resigned. Sukhthankar's resignation will be effective after three months.
Sukthankar has been with HDFC Bank since its inception in 1994. He was promoted from the position of the Executive Director to the Deputy MD in March 2017.
His resignation will be effective 90 days from the close of business hours today.
PM doesn't utter a word when girls are raped in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. It's a question which arises not only in yours but also in the hearts of all women in India. Why are women being raped in BJP ruled states? What happened to women in the last four years never happened in even 3000 years: Rahul Gandhi
BJP's remote control is in the hands of the RSS. In fact, Chhattisgarh is being run from Nagpur: Rahul Gandhi.
If a Chief Minister does not work for the youth, women, adivasis of Chhattisgarh, then that CM does not deserve to survive a single day. Congress party, unlike BJP, does not belong to capitalists, it belongs to everyone: Rahul Gandhi.
In BJP-ruled states, women are not safe. Atrocities against women have risen alarmingly: Congress President Rahul Gandhi.
When asked about jobs, PM Modi says make pakodas. Things are so bad, that even Union Minister Nitin Gadkari asked: "Where are the jobs?": Congress President Rahul Gandhi.
PM Modi made a woman in Chhattisgarh lie about doubling her income. This is BJP's model. Lie and encourage others to lie: Rahul Gandhi in Raipur.
JUST IN | The CBI opposes Indrani Mukerjea's bail application, reports CNN News18. Mukerjea is the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case. She had applied for bail on health grounds.
1 dead, 156 students suffer from food poisoning in govt school in Govandi
One student is dead and 156 other students suffer from food poisoning in a BMC school in Govandi in Mumbai, reports CNN News18. More details are awaited.
NEWS FLASH | The Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria and Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh to hold a courtesy meeting with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan at 4:30 pm today, reports ANI quoting sources.
JUST IN | Jet Airways, in a statement, says that S Vishwanathan did not quit the Audit Committee, as incorrectly reported in a section of the press. His term of office came to an end at the AGM held on August 9. He hence retired as a Director and consequently as Chairman of the Audit Committee, after serving his full term of office.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted till August 12 in Kerala
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted till August 12 across Idukki, Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Ernakulam, reports CNN News18.
Triple Talaq Bill will not be taken in Rajya Sabha today
The Triple Talaq Bill is not coming up in the Rajya Sabha today, reports CNN News18.
JUST IN | Triple Talaq Bill to be tabled in the Parliament, reports CNN News18. Sonia Gandhi asks to send the Bill to select panel.
Kerala: All 5 shutters of Cheruthoni Dam have been opened. People in the Cheruthoni town have been evacuated. The bridge in the town, connecting north and south Idukki district, has been flooded due to incessant heavy rainfall in the region.