News highlights: Madan Lal Saini appointed BJP Rajasthan Chief

Jun 29, 2018 10:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
BJP appoints Madan Lal Saini as new BJP Rajasthan President
Madan Lal Saini has been appointed as the new Rajasthan BJP President, according to a CNN-News 18 report. He is a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha.
Rupee recovers from life low, rebounds 33 paise to 68.46
After crashing to life-time lows yesterday, the rupee staged a spirited recovery to end higher by 33 paise at 68.46 against the US dollar. This was in line with a big relief rally in domestic equities. The Indian unit touched a fresh intra-day high of 68.35. This was the first gain posted by the rupee in the last four sessions.
Delhi Metro employees cannot go on strike tommorow, rules Delhi HC
The Delhi High Court stated that non-executive employees of the Delhi Metro cannot go on strike tomorrow. The employees planned to strike over unsatisfactory salary compensation from midnight. Operations of the Delhi Metro would have been halted on Saturday were the strike to be carried out.
Promoters to participate in TCS' Rs 16,000 crore buyback offer
India's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) today said its promoters intend to participate in its recently announced up to Rs 16,000-crore buyback offer. Earlier this month, the TCS board had approved a proposal to buy back up to 7.61 crore shares or 1.99 percent of the total paid-up equity share capital at Rs 2,100 a share.
Temasek acquires stake worth Rs 1,000 crore in Adani Ports
Singapore-based investment company Temasek Holdings has acquired stake worth Rs 1,000 crore in Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone through open market transactions, block deal data available with BSE showed.
Forex reserves dip by $2.25 billion to $407.81 billion
India's foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 2.25 billion to USD 407.81 billion in the week to June 22 on account of fall in foreign currency assets, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed. In the previous week, reserves had decreased by USD 3.04 billion to USD 410.07 billion.
Centre to oppose nikah halala in Supreme Court
The government would oppose in the Supreme Court the practice of 'nikah halala', which allows a man to remarry his divorced wife, when the top court examines its legal validity in the coming days, a senior Law Ministry functionary said today. The government believes that the practice is against the principles of gender justice and had made its stand clear in the apex court on the issue, the functionary said.
IRDAI approves LIC's investment proposal in IDBI Bank
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has approved of the the Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) proposal to invest in IDBI Bank, according to sources. LIC has secured approval to invest up to 51 percent stake in IDBI bank. The proposal investment would be to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 13,000 crore.
DMRC workers to go on strike, Delhi Metro to be shut on Saturday
The non-executive employees of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have stated that they will go on strike from midnight onwards, over unsatisfactory salary compensation. Operations of the Delhi Metro would be halted on Saturday were the strike to be carried out.
AirAsia India CFO questioned by CBI
AirAsia India Chief Financial Officer Deepak Mahendra was quizzed yesterday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI summoned R Venkataramanan on 3 July, according to a CNBC-TV 18 report. The CBI earlier this month named its CEO Tony Fernandes, the airline and others in a complaint, alleging they lobbied government officials "to secure mandatory approvals, some of them through non-transparent means".
The government will reportedly oppose practices of Nikah Halala and polygamy in the Supreme Court and is likely to adopt a stand similar to the one taken during the triple talaq proceedings.
Have not seen much rupee depreciation vis-a-vis 2013 situation: Piyush Goyal
Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal says that he is confident that the RBI and central government will take suitable action to handle volatility. He further added that the volatility is due to external factors and there wasn’t a need for a knee-jerk reaction.
“We have not seen much rupee depreciation vis-a-vis the situation in 2013. Macroeconomic indicators of the country are strong,” he said.
Commenting on reports earlier today that revealed that Indian money in Swiss banks rose over 50 percent, Goyal said, “India will have access to data of Swiss accounts by the end of FY18.”
BREAKING: Two soldiers injured in a grenade attack in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.
BREAKING: An encounter broke out on Friday between security forces and militants in the forests of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Security forces launched a search operation in the forest of Kupwara following information about presence of militants there.
One terrorist has been killed in an encounter.
Five dead in 'targeted attack' on US newsroom
A man armed with a shotgun and smoke grenades burst into a newspaper office in the US city of Annapolis on Friday, killing five people in what police described as a "targeted attack."
Officials said the shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper was carried out by a white adult male resident of Maryland state who was being questioned in custody.
A reporter for the historic daily which predates the United States tweeted a chilling account of how the "gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees." (PTI)
IMF suggests India three steps to sustain high growth rate
To sustain the high growth rate India has achieved, the country should carry out banking sector reforms; continue with fiscal consolidation, simplify and streamline GST; and renew impetus on reforms, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday.
India's growth accelerated to 7.7 percent in the fourth quarter of Financial Year (FY) 2017-18. That was up from 7 percent in the previous quarter. (PTI)
Good morning, readers! Stay tuned to this blog to keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.