Aug 16, 2018 10:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Highlights: Jio, BSNL, Airtel announce free services for customers in flood-hit Kerala

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

highlights

  • Aug 16, 10:30 PM (IST)
  • Aug 16, 10:29 PM (IST)

    'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin dies at 76.

    The 'I Say a Little Prayer' and 'Respect' singer was suffering with undisclosed health issues in recent years and died due to pancreatic cancer at 76.

  • Aug 16, 10:20 PM (IST)
  • Aug 16, 10:01 PM (IST)
  • Aug 16, 09:44 PM (IST)

    Jio, BSNL, Airtel announce free services for customers in Kerala

    Telecom operators have announced free calls and data, extension in bill payment due dates and other relief measures for subscribers in flood-hit state of Kerala, according to a PTI report.
    Reliance Jio has announced free services for seven days while BSNL is offering unlimited free calls within its network and data services along with 100 SMS per day for a week to customers.
    Telecom major Bharti Airtel has offered Rs 30 talk-time credit and free 1GB data for pre-paid customers for seven days.

  • Aug 16, 09:37 PM (IST)
  • Aug 16, 09:29 PM (IST)
  • Aug 16, 09:29 PM (IST)
  • Aug 16, 08:46 PM (IST)

    TCS overtakes RIL to become most valued Indian company

    Tata Consultancy Services today pipped Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) to regain the crown of India's most valued company in terms of market capitalisation, reports PTI.

    At the end of trade on BSE today, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of TCS stood at Rs 7,69,065.04 crore, Rs 8,420.31 crore more than RIL's Rs 7,60,644.73 crore.

  • Aug 16, 07:28 PM (IST)

    TN refuses Kerala's plea to reduce Mullaperiyar dam's water level

    Tamil Nadu government has turned down plea by flood-hit Kerala for reducing the water level in the Mullaperiyar Dam to 139 feet over safety concerns in view of heavy inflows.

    Says, the century-old reservoir was 'safe' enough to store water up to 142 feet, as per PTI reports.

  • Aug 16, 06:58 PM (IST)

    Pak's newly-elected National Assembly will meet tomorrow to elect PM

    Pakistan's newly-elected National Assembly will meet tomorrow to elect the prime minister, as cricketer-turned politician Imran Khan's victory has become almost certain after a rift emerged in the grand opposition alliance over the candidature of PML-N chief Shahbaz Sharif, reports PTI.

  • Aug 16, 06:54 PM (IST)
  • Aug 16, 06:50 PM (IST)
  • Aug 16, 06:44 PM (IST)

    "He was a very simple man in spite of being such a senior leader. Current leaders need to learn a lot from him."

    Mulayam Singh Yadav: It is a big loss for the country, he was a very simple man in spite of being such a senior leader.There was not even a shred of arrogance in him. Current leaders need to learn a lot from him.

  • Aug 16, 06:35 PM (IST)

    Rajnath Singh, Minister of Home Affairs: I am one of those millions of Indians who drew inspiration from Atalji’s life and contribution. I cannot fully imagine my own life without following the footprints that Atalji set. May his soul rest in peace.

  • Aug 16, 06:22 PM (IST)
  • Aug 16, 06:21 PM (IST)
  • Aug 16, 06:21 PM (IST)
  • Aug 16, 06:08 PM (IST)
  • Aug 16, 06:07 PM (IST)
  • Aug 16, 06:07 PM (IST)
  • Aug 16, 06:06 PM (IST)
  • Aug 16, 06:04 PM (IST)

    Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at the age of 93.

  • Aug 16, 05:08 PM (IST)

    The death toll due to floods in Kerala has risen to 115 as thousands remain stranded. The central and state authorities have escalated the rescue operations pitching in teams from all three wings of defence forces, coast guards and central police forces apart from disaster management teams.

  • Aug 16, 05:05 PM (IST)
  • Aug 16, 04:31 PM (IST)

    GMR, PE Investors settle for Rs 4,800 cr in debt, cash and equity

    GMR and PE Investors settle for Rs 4,800 crore In debt, cash and equity, reports CNBC TV18 quoting sources.

  • Aug 16, 04:14 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Banks approach the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to prevent JP Associates from being sent to NCLT, reports CNBC TV18. The ICICI Bank seeks nod for out-of-court settlement plan. 

  • Aug 16, 03:14 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Maruti Suzuki hikes car prices by up to Rs 6,100 (ex-showroom price, Delhi) with effect from August 16. 

  • Aug 16, 03:03 PM (IST)

    SC asks NRC Coordinator to submit report on percentage of citizens not included in NRC

    The Supreme Court asks the NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela to submit a detailed report in a sealed cover, with respect to the district wise percentage of the population not included in the draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) list.

  • Aug 16, 01:21 PM (IST)
