News highlights: Jet Airways says consideration of Q1 results deferred, say reports

Aug 09, 2018 10:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
JUSTI IN | Jet Airways says it deferred the consideration of its Q1 financial results, according to reports.
JUST IN | SFIO Arrests Neeraj Singhal, Promoter and Vice-chairman Of Bhushan Steel, say reports.
JUST IN | The rainfall from the period of June 1- to August 9 was recorded to be 481.2 mm, which was 10 percent below normal.
Govt employees in Maharashtra end strike
Over 100 houses vacated due to heavy rains in Kerala
Cabinet approves amendment in Triple Talaq Bill, offence to remain non-bailable
Rahul Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury join SC/ST protesters at Jantar Mantar
Antigua assures to cooperate with Government of India over Mehul Choksi's extradition
9 dead, 11 injured in landslide in kerala's Idukki
Internet services suspended in Pune amid Maratha quota stir
SIT arrests 1 more person in Gauri Lankesh murder case
Mazda, Suzuki cheated on mileage and emissions tests: Nikkei
Trade tensions torpedo oil, US sanctions hammer Russian rouble
US hits Russia with sanctions over nerve agent attack in Britain
JUST IN | The Lok Sabha passes the CGST Amendment bill, UTGST Amendment Bill, GST compensation to states amendment Bill and the IGST Amendment Bill.
The government employees of Maharashtra end their strike, reports ANI. Employees of 3rd and 4th grade were on strike since Tuesday (August 7) for their various demands. The government has accepted three demands with immediate effect.
Over 100 houses are vacated and 12 camps have been urgently opened at Paravur Taluk in Kerala following heavy rainfall and landslides, reports ANI. Around 951 people rehabilitated in the district as the low-lying residential areas like Pathalam & Eloor have been submerged in water.
Muzaffarpur shelter home case: Cases are registered against 100 unidentified persons for hindering government's work, reports ANI.
JUST IN | The court grants conditional access to Vedanta in its Tuticorin Plant, reports CNBC TV18. The court adds that there should be no production at its Tuticorin plant for now.
If Modi ji had space for Dalits in his heart then the policies for Dalits would have been different. When he was CM he wrote in his book 'Daliton ko safai karne se anand milta hai'. This is his ideology: Rahul Gandhi said.
Rahul Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury join SC/ST protesters at Jantar Mantar
CPM's Sitaram Yechury and Congress President Rahul Gandhi join the protest over SC/ST atrocities bill at Jantar Mantar.
NEWS FLASH | 20 people are dead in Kerala so far in flooding and landslides following heavy and incessant rains.
JUST IN | The Supreme Court relaxes key recommendations by Lodha panel for BCCI, reports CNN News18. One State-One Vote policy is diluted. All prominent Cricket associations in Gujarat and Maharashtra will get full voting rights. Cooling-off period norm is also watered down.
JUST IN | The Supreme Court approves a draft constitution of BCCI with some modifications, reports PTI.
Antigua assures to cooperate with Government of India over Mehul Choksi's extradition
Antigua assures that it will be a responsible actor and will cooperate with the Government of India over Mehul Choksi's extradition request, reports CNN News18.
9 dead, 11 injured in landslide in kerala's Idukki
JUST IN | 9 people dead in landslides in Kerala's Idukki, at least 7 people reported missing and 11 injured, reports CNN News18. Access to many of these places are difficult and is affecting the rescue operations. Idukki has requested for help and will be receiving one column of Army.
Maratha quota stir: Supply of vegetables has been hit across the state because of the Maharashtra bandh, reports CNN News18. The wholesale vegetable market in Dadar has been shut for the day.
Internet services suspended in Pune amid Maratha quota stir
Maratha reservation stir: Internet services have been suspended in seven tehsils — Shirur, Khed, Baramati, Junnar, Maval, Daund and Bhor— of Pune district as a precautionary measure.
SIT arrests 1 more person in Gauri Lankesh murder case
Gauri Lankesh murder case update: The SIT investigating the Gauri Lankesh murder case has arrested one more person from Belgavi, Karnataka, in connection with the murder, reports CNN News18. They have also taken in two more people in for interrogation. The person arrested is said to be a hotel owner from Belgavi. Prime accused Parashuram Waghmare is believed to have undergone firearms training in the forests of this north Karnataka district (Belgavi). With one more arrest, the total number of people arrested so far in connection with the murder is 12.
Mazda, Suzuki cheated on mileage and emissions tests: Nikkei
Mazda Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp conducted improper fuel economy and emissions tests on their vehicles, the latest in a series of compliance scandals in Japan's auto sector, the Nikkei business daily reported.
Trade tensions torpedo oil, US sanctions hammer Russian rouble
Asian shares were subdued on Thursday after a new round of tit-for-tat tariffs in the US-Sino trade conflict torpedoed oil prices, while the Russian rouble tumbled as the US slapped fresh sanctions on the country.