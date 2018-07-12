News highlights: IDBI Bank officers threaten 6-day strike from Monday to protest stake sale to LIC

Live now
Jul 12, 2018 10:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
A section of IDBI Bank officers has threatened to go on a six-day strike from Monday in protest against the proposed acquisition of the state-owned lender by insurance behemoth LIC and wage related issues, among others.
"It is advised that the bank has received notice from a section of officers that they propose to go on strike from July 16, 2018 to July 21, 2018," IDBI Bank said in a regulatory filing. (PTI)
JUST IN | HCL Tech board approves buyback at a price of Rs 1,100 per share. It is expected to cost the company upto Rs 4,000 crore.
India's fuel demand jumped 8.6 percent in June as falling rates led to rise in consumption. Fuel consumption in June totalled 17.99 million tonne (MT) as compared to 16.56 MT in the same month last year, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.
The rise was more than double of 3.8 per cent growth seen in May when demand totalled 18.1 MT. (PTI)
Sahara SEBI Case: SEBI tells the Supreme Court that Sahara's Aamby valley auction has failed and no bids have been received, reports ANI. Next hearing will be on September 12.
Maharashtra Education Department decides to distribute Bhagavad Gita in 100 colleges which have been accredited as 'A' and 'A+' in Mumbai, reports CNN News18.
Congress leaders insult India for politics: Sambit Patra.
Congress has crossed their limit while hating the BJP and PM Modi. They have started speaking against India and its constitution: Sambit Patra said.
Congress party has attacked on India's constitution and Hindu citizens in India by using 'Hindu-Pakistan' term: Sambit Patra said.
Shashi Tharoor says if the BJP forms the government in 2019 then India will become 'Hindu-Pakistan' nation. There can not be more objectionable subject: Sambit Patra.
BJP leader Sambit Patra alleges Shashi Tharoor of attempting to bring down the constitution. "Shashi Tharoor insulted the entire country," Patra said.
Congress' attack on democracy is constant: Sambit Patra said.
JUST IN | Congress is insulting Indian democracy, says BJP on Shashi Tharoor's 'Hindu-Pakistan' remark, reports Times Now.
After outrage over Shashi Tharoor’s ‘Hindu-Pakistan’ remark, Congress says India can never become Pakistan and that he must choose words carefully, reports Times Now.
Income-tax refunds worth over Rs 70,000 crore have been issued to the tax payers: Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said.
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said the new GST return filing process and the form is very simple. "We have already started discussions with the industry," Goyal said.
Ease of filing and doing business will be taken up in the next GST Council meet: FM Piyush Goyal.
JUST IN | Tax tribunal cases are down 41 percent says Finance Minister Piyush Goyal. Goyal adds that new threshold will further reduce tax cases to 18 percent, reports CNBC TV18.
Malankara Orthodox Church case: The second accused, Father Mathew surrenders before Kollam Crime branch. Kerala High Court had dismissed anticipatory bail pleas of three priests, yesterday.
Delhi: CM Kejriwal reprimands principal of Rabia Public School Naheed Usmani, says, "Both Delhi government and Police will take action. This kind of a thing will not be tolerated in future." The school had allegedly detained kindergarten students on July 9 over non-payment of fees.
JUST IN | Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar charged for raping a minor by the CBI in Unnao rape case, reports NDTV. The teen had earlier this year tried to commit suicide outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government, alleging that no one was acting on her rape complaint against the ruling party legislator despite several attempts by her.
Patna: BJP President Amit Shah meets Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna.
JUST IN | CBI has registered a case against Chairman Patent Medicines, Arah & Principal, Medical College of Patent Medicine, Director, JP Institute of Patent Medical Science and Hospital, Muzaffarpur and unknown officials of Revenue Department under criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal misconduct.
In 22 districts of Chhattisgarh, 122 'Bihan Bazaar' outlets have been set up. Over 200 varieties of products manufactured by Self Help Groups are being sold at these outlets: PM Modi.