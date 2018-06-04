News highlights: Govt likely to announce Rs 7,000 crore bailout package to sugar mills

Live now
Have absolute right to pardon myself: Donald Trump
Rupee turns soft ahead of RBI policy meet, down 5 paise
Parliamentary panel asks bankers to prepare road map to deal with NPAs
BJP's poor show in bypolls 'not a small thing': NCP chief Sharad Pawar
Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan rules out review of daily fuel pricing
Fitch downgrades PNB's viability rating to 'b' from 'bb-'
India among top 5 nations in e-waste generation: Report
Rs 5400 cr supplied to Telangana banks for farmers' scheme: RBI
Governors can help in ensuring people benefit from central schemes: PM Modi
China's Xiaomi plans $3 billion CDRs in blockbuster July IPO: Report
Bain says will help Toshiba Memory pursue big acquisitions
China says in principle door is open to talks with US on trade
Japan looks to launch driverless car system in Tokyo by 2020
Qatar acquires stake in Exxon's Argentina shale oil and gas
KPMG to layoff 400 employees in South Africa after graft scandal
Is Modi attempting 'international appeasement' of minority, asks Akhilesh Yadav
ICRA pegs wind energy capacity addition at 3-3.5 GW in FY'19
Job searches between 2014 & 2017 in solar energy jumps by 76%: Report
India willing to contribute towards enriching intra-BRICS cooperation: Sushma Swaraj
MHA approves 6 companies of central forces for restive Shillong: Meghalaya DGP
Suzuki's automobile production in India crosses 20 mn milestone
AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm
Crude oil prices ease on prospects of higher world supplies
China's debt crackdown to hurt some emerging markets: Fitch
Lenders plan to sell Rs 28,000 crore NPAs
Greenko Group buys Orange Renewable at billion-dollar valuation
Global airlines slash profit outlook as fuel costs jump
Government puts protocol in place to speed up FDI
Home loan rates, EMIs to go up as banks raise MCLR
Falling share of BHIM prompts PM to ask all ministries, states to increase transactions on app
Benami attachments worth crores may fall flat as no authority for 1.5 years
Iran calls on world to stand up to Trump, save nuclear deal
Congress flags 60 lakh 'fake voters' in Madhya Pradesh, EC orders probe
Guatemala volcano death toll rises to 25: disaster agency
Crude oil prices ease on record US output, higher OPEC supplies
KKR to buy 60% stake in Ramky enviro for Rs 4,000 cr
Karnataka transport department slaps notice to Ola, Uber for violation of rules
Jordan's King Abdullah expected to ask PM to resign: Report
Government likely to cut stake in state-run companies to 49%
Fuel price cut: Petrol down 15 paise, Diesel dips 14 paise a litre
No proposal on reducing govt stake in CPSEs to 49%: Report
Govt mulls merger of Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank, Oriental Bank, Central Bank
Farmers' stir remains peaceful but vegetable prices move north
I-T department to act once Walmart obtains regulatory nod
Nepal plans to have separate security unit for borders with India, China
Indian economy like a car with 3 tyres punctured: P Chidambaram
Need to skill people working in construction sector: Hardeep Puri
PM Modi, Jim Mattis pledge to continue strong US-India strategic partnership
Fed should go slow on unwinding balance sheet: RBI Governor Urjit Patel
The US Fed should reduce the pace of unwinding of its balance sheet to limit the impact of shortage of dollar in emerging markets, RBI Governor Urjit Patel said.
In an article written in the Financial Times, he said that the Fed should carefully adjust the pace keeping in view the evolving macroeconomic conditions.
"Global spillovers did not manifest themselves until October of last year. But they have been playing out vividly since the Fed started shrinking its balance sheet. This is because the Fed has not adjusted to, or even explicitly recognised, the previously unexpected rise in US government debt issuance. It must now do so," he said.
The good news, he said, is that there is an option available to the Fed that does not require it to change the overall policy direction. (PTI)
Aircel-Maxis PMLA case: P Chidambaram expected to appear before ED tomorrow
Former finance minister P Chidambaram is expected to depose before the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday in connection with the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case.
Official sources said the agency has issued fresh summons to the senior Congress leader to appear before the investigating officer of the case.
Once he appears, the agency is expected to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Chidambaram's role has come under the scanner in the Rs 3,500 crore Aircel-Maxis deal in which the ED has already questioned his son, Karti.
The former finance minister, also the ex-home minister, had last week approached the court of Special Judge OP Saini seeking relief from arrest by the ED in this case. (PTI)
Government likely to announce Rs 7,000 crore bailout package to sugar mills as cane arrears mount
Concerned over mounting cane arrears of more than Rs 22,000 crore, the government is likely to announce a bailout package of over Rs 7,000 crore to ensure cash-starved mills clear dues to farmers at the earliest, sources said.
A decision in this regard is expected to be taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) scheduled tomorrow, the sources added.
Last month, the government had announced a Rs 1,500 crore production-linked subsidy for sugarcane farmers to help millers pay cane payments.
Sugar mills are unable to make payments to cane growers as their financial health has worsened due to a sharp fall in sugar prices after a record production of 31.6 million tonne (MT) so far in the 2017-18 season (October-September). (PTI)
Have absolute right to pardon myself: Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump said today that he has "absolute right to pardon" himself as he slammed the opposition Democratic party for witch-hunt against him alleging that the appointment of a special counsel is unconstitutional.
Former FBI Director Robert Mueller is the Special Counsel appointed by the Department of Justice to investigate into the allegation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections in Trump's favour.
"The appointment of the Special Counsel is totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL! Despite that, we play the game because I, unlike the Democrats, have done nothing wrong!" Trump tweeted.
Food processing sector to create 4 lakh more jobs in FY'19: Harsimrat Kaur Badal
More than 3.85 lakh jobs have been created in the food processing sector in the last four years and 4 lakh more will be generated by the end of current fiscal as 15 new mega food parks become operational, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said on Monday.
Besides, 3.4 lakh direct and indirect jobs will be created with operations of 122 projects approved under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan SAMPADA Yojana, she said, adding that more avenues will open up as both domestic and global firms commit investment in a big way in the sunrise sector.
Badal said the sector will get a fillip as the government will soon set up a non-banking finance company with private sector to fund food processing projects, she added.
In pictures: 10 major countries that Prime Minister Modi has not visited so far
Here's list of 10 major countries that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not visited so far in official capacity.
Pakistan Army says no space for war with India
Pakistan Army on Monday said that there was no space for any war with India as both are nuclear powers, but warned that its desire for peace should not be mistaken for weakness.
Addressing a press conference, Major Gen Asif Ghafoor, the Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the army, accused India of carrying out 1,077 ceasefire violations since the start of 2018 to date. (PTI)
Rupee turns soft ahead of RBI policy meet, down 5 paise
The rupee on Monday slipped from its near one-month high to end lower by 5 paise at Rs 67.11 against the US dollar due to some demand for the American currency from importers and banks.
Overall, forex market sentiment turned little nervous and witnessed lethargic trade as currency traders preferred to stay on the side-lines ahead of the RBI's bi-monthly policy outcome.
The Indian currency hovered near a fresh one-month high in early trade, breaching the significant 66-level briefly against the US currency before retreating sharply.
It swung between a high of Rs 66.84 and a low of Rs 67.17 during the day.
CM Yogi Adityanath meets Shah, first meeting post Uttar Pradesh bypoll losses
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday met BJP president Amit Shah, their first meeting after defeats suffered by the party in the recent bypolls in the state, according to a PTI report.
There was no official comment on what transpired in the meeting, but they are believed to have discussed the evolving political situation in the state where opposition parties have joined hands to challenge the BJP.
India's forest cover stood at 21.34 percent in 2015: Report
India's forest cover stood at 21.34 percent in 2015, an increase of 1.29 per cent from 2009, according to a government report on environment.
The 'Status of Environment Report, India 2015', released by Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan at the state environment ministers’ conference here today, said forests and tree cover together constitute about 24.16 per cent of the country's geographical area.
As per the latest estimate by Forest Survey of India (FSI), in 2015, the forest cover stood at 21.34 per cent of India's total geographical area, with a marginal rise from 20.05 per cent in 2009, it said.
Mizoram with 89 per cent has the highest forest cover among the states and Union territories in the country.
It is followed by Lakshadweep (84.56 percent), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (82 per cent), Arunachal Pradesh (80 per cent), according to the report.
Assam's forest cover at 35 per cent was the lowest in the list of 15 states and Union territories (UTs) having more than 33 per cent forest cover.
SC notice to Centre on plea against upper age limit for NEET
The Supreme Court today sought reply from the Centre on a plea challenging the Medical Council of India (MCI) norm laying down upper age limit of 25 years for general category aspirants to apply for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for MBBS and BDS courses.
A bench comprising justices Adarsh Kumar Goel and Ashok Bhushan issued notices to the Centre, the CBSE and the Kerala government on the plea by a group of 170 medical aspirants and posted the matter for hearing on July 10.
The group of aspirants have challenged the Delhi High Court's May 11 judgement dismissing the pleas challenging the MCI notification laying down the upper age limit of 25 and 30 years for general and reserved categories respectively to apply for NEET for MBBS and BDS courses. (PTI)
Solar energy sector sees 76 percent rise in job searches: Report
With the government focusing on growing the renewable energy sector in the country, the solar energy sector has seen a 76 percent growth in job searches since 2014, according to a report by global job portal Indeed.
The government has set a target to produce 175 GW of renewable energy by 2022, out of which 100 GW has to come from solar power, 60 GW from wind, 10 GW from biomass and 5 GW from small hydro power. (PTI)
Parliamentary panel asks bankers to prepare road map to deal with NPAs
Parliamentarians today asked bankers to prepare a road map to deal with mounting bad loans in the system, which touched Rs 8.31 lakh crore at end-December 2017.
It was also emphasised during a meeting of the bankers with Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, headed by Lok Sabha MP Veerappa Moily, that corporates should not be painted with a same brush as all are not wilful defaulters, said sources.
Karnataka Congress leaders likely to visit Delhi over ministerial berths, portfolios
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Monday indicated that Congress leaders from the state were likely to visit New Delhi to discuss the list of ministers and portfolio allocation with the party high-command, ahead of the June 6 cabinet expansion in the southern state.
"Whether we are going (to Delhi) today or tomorrow, I am not sure. The information is that (Congress president) Rahul Gandhi will arrive today (from abroad). Once he is back, he will call us, we will go then," Parameshwara, who is also the state Congress chief, told reporters here.
Both the parties in the ruling coalition in Karnataka -- the Congress and the JD(S) -- have announced a power-sharing agreement, under which the portfolios to be held by each partner have also been mentioned.
BJP's poor show in bypolls 'not a small thing': NCP chief Sharad Pawar
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday asserted that the BJP's poor show in the just held bypolls was "not a small thing" and called upon opposition parties to come together, saying he was ready to play the role of an unifier.
In Maharashtra's Palghar Lok Sabha by-election, which was won by the ruling party, the anti-BJP votes were more than the ballots polled by it, he claimed.
Most of the "bypoll results went against the ruling party. This is not a small thing", Pawar said.
Dealing a blow to the BJP, opposition parties last week emerged victorious in 11 out of the 14 Lok Sabha and Assembly bypolls, while limiting the saffron party and its allies to just three.
The Maratha strongman said he would be happy to work towards uniting like-minded parties to take on the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls next year.
Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan rules out review of daily fuel pricing
Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday ruled out a daily price review of petrol and diesel but said the government was concerned about pinching fuel prices and is working on a long-term solution.
Daily revision in petrol and diesel prices, which was introduced in mid-June last year, had come in for criticism after rates were hiked every day last month in step with firming international oil rates. It was speculated that the long-term solution being worked out by the government to deal with the volatility may involve review of the daily price review mechanism, according to a PTI report.
After hitting all-time high of Rs 78.43 a litre for petrol and Rs 69.31 for diesel on May 29, rates have marginally fallen during the subsequent days on softening in international oil prices and rupee strengthening against the US dollar.
Fitch downgrades PNB's viability rating to 'b' from 'bb-'
Fitch Ratings has downgraded the viability rating (VR) of scam-hit Punjab National Bank to 'b' from 'bb-', and maintained it on rating watch negative (RWN). The rating agency, however, has affirmed the bank's long-term issuer default rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' and its support rating floor and support rating at 'BBB-'and '2', respectively.
India among top 5 nations in e-waste generation: Report
India is among the top five e-waste generating countries in the world besides China, the US, Japan and Germany, according to a report. Among states, Maharashtra contributes the largest e-waste of 19.8 percent but recycles only about 47,810 tonne per annum (TPA), the report released by Assocham and NEC today said ahead of the Environment Day on June 5.
Oil down as US supply grows, OPEC mulls higher output
Oil prices fell on Monday as US production hit a record high and as OPEC members considered boosting supply. Benchmark Brent crude oil lost $1.26 a barrel to hit a low of $75.53 before recovering a little to $75.69 by 1035 GMT.
JUST IN | Reliance Communication said that it is working expeditiously to complete the asset monetisation programme.
Rs 5400 cr supplied to Telangana banks for farmers' scheme: RBI
The Reserve Bank of India said they ensured cash availability to the extent of 95 percent in Telangana for the newly launched 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme for farmers.
Governors can help in ensuring people benefit from central schemes: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged governors to leverage their experience to help people derive maximum benefits from central schemes and reminded them of their pivotal role in a federal structure. Addressing the opening session of the 49th Conference of Governors at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the prime minister said that in states with significant tribal population, they can help in ensuring that these communities take advantage of government initiatives in fields such as education, sports and financial inclusion.
Boeing says there's a two-year wait for India's fighter jet order: Report
India could take two years to choose the winner of its order for 110 fighter jets, a Bloomberg report says, citing a senior Boeing executive.
JUST IN | Fitch has downgraded PNB's viability rating to B and maintained the 'rating watch negative'.
China's Xiaomi plans $3 billion CDRs in blockbuster July IPO: Report
Chinese smartphone and connected device maker Xiaomi plans to raise up to 30 percent of its blockbuster $10 billion IPO by selling shares in mainland China while offering the remainder in Hong Kong, reported Reuters.
DATA STORY: The cost of a plate of meal in India and around the world
In 2013, Congress leader Raj Babbar made a statement that a hearty meal in Mumbai could be bought for Rs 12.