News highlights: French President Macron says Theresa May's Brexit proposal 'not acceptable'

Sep 20, 2018 10:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
JUST IN | The French President Emmanuel Macron and EU Council President Tusk have said that the Brexit exit proposal put forward by UK's Prime Minister Theresa May is 'not acceptable' and 'will not work' respectively.
JUST IN | The Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP) chief Mayawati said that the BSP will be contesting the State Assembly elections in Chattisgarh, in alliance with Janta Congress Chhattisgarh.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has detained three individuals and the then Asst Director (In-charge Inspection of Shelter Homes) Social welfare Department, in connection with Muzaffarpur shelter home case, according to sources who spoke to ANI
JUST IN | Franco Mulakkal has been removed from the post of Bishop by the Vatican.
JUST IN | The Kartarpur matter was taken up earlier in the past, but there was no response from the Pakistani side, says spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar.
JUST IN | India accepts Pakistan PM Imran Khan's invitation, says it's 'only a meet'
JUST IN | Supreme Court ends ban on reporting of Bihar shelter home abuse cases, according to a tweet from NDTV The Apex Court also urged the media to not sensationalise sex harassment cases.
US Catholic Church plans hotline for complaints of abuse by bishops
US oil prices climb amid drop in stockpiles, strong gasoline demand
59% of all terrorist attacks in 2017 in 5 Asian countries: Report
JUST IN | The External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will take up the Kartarpur issue with her Pakistan counterpart at the informal talk to take place at United National General Assembly meet.
Jet Airways has made alternative flight arrangement for passengers after its Mumbai-Jaipur flight turned back mid-air. The flight will take off from Mumbai for Jaipur at 10.15 am.
As many as 30 out of 166 Jet Airways passengers travelling on Mumbai-Jaipur flight experienced bleeding, as crew forgot to select switch to maintain cabin pressure during the climb, reports news agency ANI. They are are being treated at Mumbai airport.
The crew has been taken off duty and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has started an investigation, following order by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
US Catholic Church plans hotline for complaints of abuse by bishops, reports Reuters. The hotline was one of several moves unveiled on Wednesday by bishops to try to rebuild trust in the US church hierarchy after recent allegations that bishops had abused children and covered up decades of sex crimes by priests.
US oil prices extended gains on Thursday amid another drawdown in US crude inventories and strong local gasoline demand, while signs OPEC may not raise output to address shrinking supplies from Iran also buoyed markets, reports Reuters.
Almost 59 percent of all terrorist attacks in 2017 took place in five Asian countries, including India and Pakistan, a US report said Thursday. The other three countries include Afghanistan, Iraq and the Philippines, reports PTI.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important updates.