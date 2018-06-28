News highlights: Final draft of Assam NRC to not be released on June 30

Live now
Jun 28, 2018 09:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Final draft of NRC not to be released on June 30
Centre adopts 'wait and watch' approach on Air India stake sale, says official
Vedanta plans to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore through non-convertible debentures
French firm Lafarge charged with complicity in Syria crimes against humanity
French firm Lafarge charged with complicity in Syria crimes against humanity
Have released Rs 50,000 crore as settlement to states: Hasmukh Adhia
Decline in rupee against US dollar to provide level playing field to exporters: FIEO
MEA spokesperson says no extradition request recieved for Nirav Modi
Final reading on US GDP growth rate at 2.0%
Trump-Putin summit to happen in Helsinki, Finland
Police identfy, release photographs of those involved Shujaat Bukhari murder case
Pakistan placed on 'grey list' by FATF
India votes against draft decision on chemical weapons use at OPCW meet
Final draft of NRC not to be released on June 30
The final draft of Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be released on June 30, due to the heavy floods in the Barak Valley, NRC state coordinator Prateek Hajela said here today. He added that a petition was filed in the Supreme Court last week, seeking more time to prepare the draft and the apex court had fixed the date of hearing on July 2.
That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.
Centre adopts 'wait and watch' approach on Air India stake sale, says official
The government has decided to adopt a "wait and watch" approach for the next three to four months before taking a call on Air India disinvestment, a senior official said today. The official also said the general view in the government is that the national carrier should be in the hands of Indian entities.Centre adopts 'wait and watch' approach on Air India stake sale, says official
Vedanta plans to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore through non-convertible debentures
Vedanta said it plans to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). "The company proposes to offer rated, secured, redeemable, non-cumulative, non-convertible debentures aggregating up to Rs 1,500 crore in one or more tranches," it said in a BSE filing.
French firm Lafarge charged with complicity in Syria crimes against humanity
French cement giant Lafarge was charged today with complicity in crimes against humanity and financing terrorists for paying millions to jihadists, including the Islamic State group, to keep a factory open in war-torn Syria. The company, whose Syrian subsidiary paid the armed groups through middlemen, has also been charged with endangering the lives of former employees at the cement plant in Jalabiya, northern Syria.
French firm Lafarge charged with complicity in Syria crimes against humanity
French cement giant Lafarge was charged today with complicity in crimes against humanity and financing terrorists for paying millions to jihadists, including the Islamic State group, to keep a factory open in war-torn Syria. The company, whose Syrian subsidiary paid the armed groups through middlemen, has also been charged with endangering the lives of former employees at the cement plant in Jalabiya, northern Syria.
Have released Rs 50,000 crore as settlement to states: Hasmukh Adhia
Fianance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia stated that the government has released Rs 50,000 crore of the Rs 2 lakh crore IGST collections to states as a provisional settlement. The government is also currently holding 1.16 lakh crore as settlements with taxpayers. He further said that the New GST forms may be implemented by January next year. Adhia was speaking at an event ahead of the one year anniversary of GST.
Decline in rupee against US dollar to provide level playing field to exporters: FIEO
The collapse of the Indian rupee to a lifetime low of 69.10 against the US dollar will not give an extra edge to domestic exporters, but provide a level playing field in global market, the FIEO today said. The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) Director General Ajay Sahai said the development will not provide any additional support to exporters as the currencies of other emerging economies, including China, too are depreciating.
MEA spokesperson says no extradition request recieved for Nirav Modi
Minister of External Affairs spokesperson Ravieesh Kumar stated that the Nirav Modi was carrying only one valid passport at all times. He also said that his passport was revoked and cancelled in February, according to an ANI Tweet. The MEA has also not received any extradition request with respect to Nirav Mod so far.
Final reading on US GDP growth rate at 2.0%
The final reading on GDP growth rate of the United States was announced to be at 2.0% as opposed to the expected grow rate of 2.2%, according to a CNBC-TV 18 news report.
NEWS FLASH: US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a summit meeting in Helsinki, Finland, news agency AFP has reported. The White House has confirmed that the meet will take place on 16 July.
CBI files chargesheet against Jatin Mehta, wife Sonia Mehta and others in bank fraud
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against 19 people allegedly involved in a bank fraud amounting to Rs 146 crore. The chargesheet was filed in a Special Court,Mumbai, which also names Jatin Mehta and his wife Sonia Mehta, according to an ANI tweet.
EC asks Facebook to block advertisements 48 hours before polling
Election Commission has asked Facebook to examine blocking of political advertisement during last 48-hours before elections in the country, a request the social media giant hasn't responded to as yet but is examining.
At a June 4 meeting of the Committee constituted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to study provisions of Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, a Facebook representative agreed to examine providing a window or button on the Facebook page for flagging complaints about violation of election laws, according to minutes of the meeting reviewed by PTI.
JUST IN: Authorities are saying at least 4-5 people were on board the plane
Wreckage of the crashed chartered plane in Ghatkopar. Source: Twitter
JUST IN: The plane that crashed was owned by the Pan Parag group. The plane was supposed to land in Juhu.
BREAKING: A chartered plane belonging to the Uttar Pradesh government, has crashed near Jagruti building in Ghatkopar where construction work was going on. Fire brigade rushed to the spot. Authorities are confirming that at least two have lost their lives in the crash.
Pakistan placed on 'grey list' by FATF
In a blow to Pakistan, the Financial Action Task Force has placed it on the grey list for failing to curb anti-terror financing despite Islamabad submitting a 26-point action plan and launching a concerted diplomatic effort to avert the decision, officials said.
The decision was taken late last night at the global financial watchdog Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) planery session in Paris where Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar represented Pakistan, according to official sources. (PTI)
Hizbul, JeM recruited, used children in Kashmir during clashes with security forces: UNSG report
Pakistan-based banned terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen recruited and used children in Jammu and Kashmir during clashes with security forces last year, according to a UN report on Thursday.
The annual report of the UN Secretary General on Children and Armed Conflict, covering the January-December 2017 period, said globally, over 10,000 children were killed or maimed in conflict last year while more than 8,000 were recruited or used as combatants. (PTI)
Sushma Swaraj, Mike Pompeo agree to reschedule 2+2 dialogue soon
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her American counterpart Mike Pompeo have agreed to reschedule the postponed '2+2 dialogue' at a mutually convenient time and location as soon as possible, a State Department spokesperson said on Thursday. (PTI)
India votes against draft decision on chemical weapons use at OPCW meet
India has voted against the draft decision on addressing the threat from chemical weapons use at a special conference of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) here, citing "incomplete consultations".
Speaking at the conference, India's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the OPCW, Venu Rajamony, said the country is against the use of chemical weapons under any circumstances and believes those who indulge in such "abhorrent acts" must be held accountable.
Good morning, readers! This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.