News highlights: Expect some reduction in oil prices from tomorrow onwards, says DEA Secretary

In conversation with CNBC-TV18, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) Secretary Subhash Garg said that lower oil prices can be expected from Tuesday onwards. He said it is logical to expect lower prices in the next two-three days since oil companies use a formula that use a 15-day average to set prices. Hence, lower prices will be factored into the formula as they enter the 15-day average window.

"The government has clearly said it is looking for long-term solutions to the oil prices problem. The government is reading how oil prices are likely to behave over a long period of time," Gard said.

He also said that excise duty on oil is fixed, and does not move with the global oil prices. "It is not right to say that government received fiscal bonanza because oil prices have risen."