Sep 21, 2018 11:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News highlights: Donald Trump delays release of Russia probe documents

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day

highlights

  • Sep 21, 09:14 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | U.S. President Donald Trump on September 21 said that documents from the federal Russia probe would not immediately be released, citing concerns by the U.S. Justice Department that doing so could harm the investigation.

  • Sep 21, 11:29 PM (IST)

    That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.

  • Sep 21, 10:46 PM (IST)
  • Sep 21, 10:40 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Khurshid Aalam, accused of perpetrating the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, has been killed in Nepal according to a CNN News 18 report.

  • Sep 21, 09:22 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Franco Mulakkal has been arrested by the police following three days of questioning after accusations of him raping a nun in Kerala surfaced, according to an NDTV tweet.

  • Sep 21, 08:24 PM (IST)

    JUST IN |  The Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs  Subhash Chandra Garg said that India is currently in talks with the United States, where they have been asked to reduce the import from Iran significantly. He also said that steps will be taken accordingly by the government as the situation emerges till November 4, according to an ANI tweet.

  • Sep 21, 08:04 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Ramesh Bawa resigns as MD and CEO of IL&FS Financial Services with effect from September 21.

  • Sep 21, 07:17 PM (IST)
  • Sep 21, 07:12 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | A Dubai-based businessman has been brought in by a probe agency to be questioned in relation to the 2008 Mumbai attack, according to an NDTV tweet. 

  • Sep 21, 06:58 PM (IST)
  • Sep 21, 06:10 PM (IST)

    JUST IN |  The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attaches assets worth Rs. 42.88 crore in connection with the GainBitcoin Ponzi Scheme masterminded by Amit Bhardwaj and associates.

  • Sep 21, 05:42 PM (IST)
  • Sep 21, 05:36 PM (IST)

  • Sep 21, 05:34 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | SEBI has revised the eligibility of Know your Customer (KYC) conditions for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), according to a CNBC TV 18 report.

  • Sep 21, 05:33 PM (IST)
  • Sep 21, 05:32 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | India will not meet Pakistan on the sidelines at the United Nations General Assembly.

  • Sep 21, 05:06 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Fitch raises India's GDP forecast to 7.8 percent, up from the earlier estimate of 7.4 percent . India's FY19 fiscal policy is seen supporting growth before 2019 polls, according to a CNBV TV 18 report.

  • Sep 21, 04:28 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | India turns down Pakistan's request for talks, reports CNN News18. India is upset over abduction and killing of cops in Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir. 

  • Sep 21, 03:45 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Mehul Choksi moves Mumbai court against probe, reports CNN News18. 

  • Sep 21, 03:30 PM (IST)

    Complaint lodged against Jet Airways' staff, crew members of Mumbai-Jaipur flight

    Mumbai: A complaint has been lodged against Jet Airways' staff and crew members of Mumbai-Jaipur flight No. 9W 0697 for dereliction of duties amounting to attempt of murder of travellers on board. Thirty out of 166 passengers suffered nose and ear bleeding due to a loss in cabin pressure in the flight yesterday. 

  • Sep 21, 03:07 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The Superintendent of Police Begusarai has ordered an arrest of the husband of former Bihar minister Manju Vermain in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, according to an ANI news.

  • Sep 21, 01:44 PM (IST)

    As cyclone Daye makes landfall in Odisha, a look at India’s cyclone vulnerability profile. (Image: Network18 creative)

  • Sep 21, 01:06 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Cyclone Daye has weakened. There's s deep depression positioned near Titlagarh as per updates at 5.30 am. It's moving towards west, north-west. It'll have an impact in Odisha for next 24 hours but there's less possibility of very heavy and extremely heavy rain, Director MET told ANI. 

  • Sep 21, 12:20 PM (IST)
  • Sep 21, 11:53 AM (IST)

    People from low lying areas in Odisha evacuated owing to heavy rainfall

    JUST IN | People from low lying areas were evacuated last night and kept at shelters. No persons injured or dead. Malkangiri has received very heavy rainfall in last 24 hours, two villages and colonies affected, a landslide is reported in Chitrakonda area, Bishnu Pada Sethi, Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha told ANI. Except for Malkangiri, the situation is normal in all other districts. The water level in all major rivers is below the danger level. The chief minister has sanctioned gratuitous relief of Rs 60 a day per person and Rs 45 per day for children below 12 for seven days. 

  • Sep 21, 11:39 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Cyclonic storm 'Daye' will continue to move west-northwestwards and weaken gradually into depression during next 12 hours, reports ANI. Rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places during the next 24 hours. State of the sea will be rough over Odisha coasts during next 12 hours.

  • Sep 21, 10:53 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Official media say Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang has died at age 61 due to illness, reports The Associated Press. 

  • Sep 21, 10:41 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Dead bodies of three abducted cops recovered in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, reports CNN News18.

  • Sep 21, 10:34 AM (IST)
  • Sep 21, 09:52 AM (IST)
