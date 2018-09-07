News highlights: Donald Trump calls for investigation into anonymous New York Times’ anti-Trump column

Live now
JUST IN | Nitin Shahi, the Assistant finance officer at Gitanjali Gems, has filed application in special CBI court to make Punjab National bank an accused in the case as well. The application states there are enough material available but not charge-sheeted yet. The hearing is scheduled for September 21. Shahi is also stands an accused in the PNB fraud.
JUST IN | The Current Account Deficit (CAD) for Q1 FY19 stood at $15.8 billion. The widening of the CAD on a year on year (YoY) basis was mainly on account of a higher trade deficit.
JUST IN | The RBI recorded a net outflow in portfolio investment of $8.1 billion for Q1 FY19
JUST IN | The private transfer receipts amounted to $18.8 billion, increasing by 16.9% YoY. The net foreign direct investment stood at $9.7 billion for Q1 FY19, as opposed to $7.1 billion YoY
JUST IN | The net services receipts increased by 2.1% on a YoY basis, which were mainly due to the earnings from software and financials companies
DDA finally approves land pooling policy
The Delhi Development Authority's land pooling policy, which is expected to meet the residential needs of about 95 lakh people besides stimulating economic growth, has finally been approved, BJP MLA Vijender Gupta has confirmed.
JUST IN | The NCLAT has issued a notice to Walmart seeking details on how the firm plans to do business in the relevant market in India after it acquires Flipkart, reports CNBC TV18.
"We didn't do enough, we didn't focus enough on preventing abuse and thinking through how people could use these tools to do harm as well. And that goes for fake news, foreign interference in elections, hate speech, in addition to developers and data privacy," Mark Zuckerberg said, reports PTI.
The Centre's rice procurement has surpassed the target at 38 million tonnes so far in the ongoing 2017-18 marketing year that will end this month, a senior food ministry official told PTI. The rice procurement target set for this year was 37.5 million tonnes.
JUST IN | The Election Commission will meet today to discuss early polls in Telangana, reports NDTV. The move comes after the assembly was dissolved by the state cabinet, headed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The poll panel will reportedly examine the possibility of holding elections in the state along with other states going to polls by December.
JUST IN | The Supreme Court refuses to stay the amendments in SC/ST Act. The apex court will hear the matter after six weeks, reports CNN News18.
Essar Steel case: ArcelorMittal will be eligible for bidding in the second round of bids for Essar Steel if the company clears all its dues of KSS & Uttam Galva, according to a CNBC TV18 report, quoting NCLAT. NCLAT has ruled Numetal as eligible in the second round of bidding for Essar Steel.
Infosys on Thursday announced the formation of a joint venture with Singapore-based investment firm Temasek, seeking to strengthen its workforce foot print in Southeast Asia The JV will integrate teams of Infosys and the operations of Temasek's subsidiary Trusted Source.
Oil prices rose on Friday after US crude inventories fell to their lowest levels since February 2015, reports Reuters.
Founders of Ola, Bhavish Aggarwal and Ankit Bhati, have sought CCI approval for increasing stake in ANI Technologies, which owns the cab aggregator, reports PTI. The acquisition will be made through Lazarus Holdings, which is incorporated in Singapore and is a special purpose vehicle which will be used as an investment holding company.
HDFC Bank retained its top spot in the `WPP and Kantar Millward Brown's BrandZ 75 Most Valuable Indian Brands' ranking, with a rise of 21 percent in its brand value to USD 21.7 billion, reports PTI.
US President Donald Trump pledged Thursday to complete a deal on denuclearizing the Korean peninsula together with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, signaling that negotiations remain alive after weeks of an apparent deadlock, reports PTI. "Kim Jong Un of North Korea proclaims 'unwavering faith in President Trump.' Thank you to Chairman Kim. We will get it done together!" Trump wrote on Twitter.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep you posted on breaking news across India and around the globe. Stay tuned for live updates.