News highlights: Did not and will never interfere in US elections, says Vladimir Putin

Women entrepreneurs must for India to grow at 9-10%, says Kant

For India to grow at 9-10 per cent for three decades consistently and reap the dividend of demographic advantage, promoting entrepreneurship among women has to be the key strategy, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Monday.

He also pointed to Khap Panchayats of Haryana for not providing adequate opportunity for health, education and nutrition to women, which kept certain state districts as worst performers on aspirational scale.

If women don't do well then the society faces an inter-generational cycle of malnutrition and infant mortality, he said. (PTI)