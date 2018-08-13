News highlights: Centre considers listing ONGC on overseas exchange, say reports

Live now
Aug 13, 2018 10:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) could be listed in the Singapore or on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), according to a CNBC TV 18 report. The idea of listing ONGC abroad was discussed at a meeting with PM last week. Listing ONGC overseas will grant it better access to funds, and a global reach. The Centre may look at a foreign listing for more such big PSUs.
JUST IN | Former Allahabad Bank CMD Usha Ananthasubramanian may be removed from service with effect from today, reports CNBC TV18 quoting sources. The government has given a sanction of the prosecution against Ananthasubramaniam and former PNB Executive Director Sanjiv Sharan to the CBI.
JUST IN | An unidentified man opened fire at JNU student Umar Khalid outside Constitution Club of India in Delhi, reports ANI. He is unhurt. More details awaited.
On one hand, PM Modi waives off debts worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore for 10-15 large businesses, and on the other hand, he makes the people of India stand in lines in the name of Demnetisation: Rahul Gandhi.
"I challenge PM Modi for a debate on the Rafale Deal. He will never accept this challenge, as he has been lying to the nation on the deal. Why is he running away from questions?," said Rahul Gandhi.
Rahul Gandhi says that his government in Karnataka waived off the farm loans of the farmers' worth Rs 30,000 crore in the state.
In the parliament, I explained the entire nation that PM Modi interfered in the Rafale deal, says Rahul Gandhi, adding that PM Modi snatched the jobs from the youths and gave it to a new company.
UPA government gave the Rafale deal to HAL. We told France that we will use the technology and make the jets in India. It would have created lakhs of jobs for aeronautical engineers. PM Modi came to power and changed the entire deal: Rahul Gandhi.
I challenge PM Modi from this stage. Karnataka government waived off loans of farmers. I challenge you (Centre) to provide 50 percent of the farm loan waived in Karnataka. If you have 56-inch chest, I dare you to do this. But you won't do this: Rahul Gandhi in Bidar.
JUST IN | Somnath Chatterjee’s mortal remains will be kept in the Assembly for a few hours. Later, it will be taken to SSKM Hospital where he had donated his body for medical research, says Mamata Banerjee. (CNN News18)
"He (MK Stain) says he is the right person to head the DMK. Stalin is the Working President, but, he is not working. Only time will tell about my next announcement," says MK Alagiri.
"I have already said that DMK cadre are with me. I am not worried about Stalin becoming the DMK President. He seems to be a "work-less President" as there is no work. The real cadre of the party want me to come," says MK Alagiri.
IOC says will invest Rs 20,000 cr in city gas projects in 5-8 years
Indian Oil Corp (IOC) plans to invest Rs 20,000 crore in city gas distribution projects in next 5-8 years, reports PTI. The firm bets big on gas business to complement its traditional oil refining and marketing business, its chairman Sanjiv Singh said.
JUST IN | A gag order in place for all spokespersons to not speak on the DMK leader issue, reports CNN News18.
JUST IN | A decision to move Aero India from Bengaluru will be taken very soon as the discussions are underway, reports CNN News18 quoting sources. The report suggests that not just Lucknow, three other places with IAF bases are being considered. The decision will be collectively taken by Air Force, Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Defence as all are in the loop.
Kerala's Malankara Orthodox Church case: Father Sony Varghese and Father Jaise K George have surrendered before Thiruvalla Sessions court, reports ANI. The Supreme Court had earlier rejected their anticipatory bail pleas earlier and had directed them to surrender.
"I don’t know about the meeting but all the brothers are with me. Don’t ask me anything about what’s going to happen at working council committee meet tomorrow," says MK Alagiri. (CNN News18)
"All the party supporters are with me. Time will give a befitting reply. I am pained at what's happening. I am not part of DMK," says MK Alagiri. (CNN News18)
DMK cadre are supporting me, says MK Alagiri
"DMK cadre are supporting me. All the party supporters are with me," says MK Alagiri, reports CNN News18. Alagiri was expelled from DMK four years ago. With Karunanidhi's death, there are speculations about a possible rapprochement between working president MK Stalin and his estranged brother MK Alagiri.