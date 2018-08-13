App
Aug 13, 2018 10:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News highlights: Centre considers listing ONGC on overseas exchange, say reports

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day

highlights

  • Aug 13, 09:26 PM (IST)

    Centre considers listing ONGC on an overseas exchange
    The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)  could be listed in the Singapore or on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), according to a CNBC TV 18 report. The idea of listing ONGC abroad was discussed  at a meeting with PM last week. Listing ONGC overseas will grant it better access to funds, and a global reach. The Centre may look at a foreign listing for more such big PSUs​. 

  • Aug 13, 10:33 PM (IST)

    That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.

  • Aug 13, 04:26 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Former Allahabad Bank CMD Usha Ananthasubramanian may be removed from service with effect from today, reports CNBC TV18 quoting sources. The government has given a sanction of the prosecution against Ananthasubramaniam and former PNB Executive Director Sanjiv Sharan to the CBI. 

  • Aug 13, 03:09 PM (IST)
  • Aug 13, 03:08 PM (IST)

    Police files chargesheet against CM Arvind Kejriwal, 12 others in Anshu Prakash case

    JUST IN | The Delhi police files a chargesheet against the CM Arvind Kejriwal, deputy CM Manish Sisodia and 11 others in the Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash case, reports CNN News18.

  • Aug 13, 03:01 PM (IST)
  • Aug 13, 02:51 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | An unidentified man opened fire at JNU student Umar Khalid outside Constitution Club of India in Delhi, reports ANI. He is unhurt. More details awaited.

  • Aug 13, 02:43 PM (IST)
  • Aug 13, 02:12 PM (IST)

    On one hand, PM Modi waives off debts worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore for 10-15 large businesses, and on the other hand, he makes the people of India stand in lines in the name of Demnetisation: Rahul Gandhi.

  • Aug 13, 02:11 PM (IST)

    "I challenge PM Modi for a debate on the Rafale Deal. He will never accept this challenge, as he has been lying to the nation on the deal. Why is he running away from questions?," said Rahul Gandhi.

  • Aug 13, 02:08 PM (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi says that his government in Karnataka waived off the farm loans of the farmers' worth Rs 30,000 crore in the state.

  • Aug 13, 02:04 PM (IST)

    In the parliament, I explained the entire nation that PM Modi interfered in the Rafale deal, says Rahul Gandhi, adding that PM Modi snatched the jobs from the youths and gave it to a new company. 

  • Aug 13, 01:59 PM (IST)
  • Aug 13, 01:58 PM (IST)

    UPA government gave the Rafale deal to HAL. We told France that we will use the technology and make the jets in India. It would have created lakhs of jobs for aeronautical engineers. PM Modi came to power and changed the entire deal: Rahul Gandhi.

  • Aug 13, 01:57 PM (IST)

    I challenge PM Modi from this stage. Karnataka government waived off loans of farmers. I challenge you (Centre) to provide 50 percent of the farm loan waived in Karnataka. If you have 56-inch chest, I dare you to do this. But you won't do this: Rahul Gandhi in Bidar.

  • Aug 13, 01:26 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Somnath Chatterjee’s mortal remains will be kept in the Assembly for a few hours. Later, it will be taken to SSKM Hospital where he had donated his body for medical research, says Mamata Banerjee. (CNN News18)

  • Aug 13, 01:25 PM (IST)
  • Aug 13, 01:10 PM (IST)

    "He (MK Stain) says he is the right person to head the DMK. Stalin is the Working President, but, he is not working. Only time will tell about my next announcement," says MK Alagiri.

  • Aug 13, 01:08 PM (IST)

    "I have already said that DMK cadre are with me. I am not worried about Stalin becoming the DMK President. He seems to be a "work-less President" as there is no work. The real cadre of the party want me to come," says MK Alagiri.

  • Aug 13, 12:59 PM (IST)

    No intention to break party, says MK Alagiri on DMK's leadership

    "I have already said that I'm disappointed. Time will tell what it is. Have no intentions to break the party," Karunanidhi's son MK Alagiri tells CNN News18. Alagiri adds that DMK is not functioning properly. "How did they lose the deposit in RK Nagar bypoll?" asks Alagiri, adding that how can he split the party when he is not a part of the party.

  • Aug 13, 12:51 PM (IST)

    IOC says will invest Rs 20,000 cr in city gas projects in 5-8 years

    Indian Oil Corp (IOC) plans to invest Rs 20,000 crore in city gas distribution projects in next 5-8 years, reports PTI. The firm bets big on gas business to complement its traditional oil refining and marketing business, its chairman Sanjiv Singh said.

  • Aug 13, 12:44 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | A gag order in place for all spokespersons to not speak on the DMK leader issue, reports CNN News18.

  • Aug 13, 12:34 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | A decision to move Aero India from Bengaluru will be taken very soon as the discussions are underway, reports CNN News18 quoting sources. The report suggests that not just Lucknow, three other places with IAF bases are being considered. The decision will be collectively taken by Air Force, Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Defence as all are in the loop.

  • Aug 13, 12:21 PM (IST)
  • Aug 13, 12:09 PM (IST)

    Kerala's Malankara Orthodox Church case: Father Sony Varghese and Father Jaise K George have surrendered before Thiruvalla Sessions court, reports ANI. The Supreme Court had earlier rejected their anticipatory bail pleas earlier and had directed them to surrender. 

  • Aug 13, 11:32 AM (IST)

    "I don’t know about the meeting but all the brothers are with me. Don’t ask me anything about what’s going to happen at working council committee meet tomorrow," says MK Alagiri. (CNN News18)

  • Aug 13, 11:31 AM (IST)
  • Aug 13, 11:29 AM (IST)

    "All the party supporters are with me. Time will give a befitting reply. I am pained at what's happening. I am not part of DMK," says MK Alagiri. (CNN News18)

  • Aug 13, 11:27 AM (IST)

    DMK cadre are supporting me, says MK Alagiri

    "DMK cadre are supporting me. All the party supporters are with me," says MK Alagiri, reports CNN News18. Alagiri was expelled from DMK four years ago. With Karunanidhi's death, there are speculations about a possible rapprochement between working president MK Stalin and his estranged brother MK Alagiri.

  • Aug 13, 09:54 AM (IST)
