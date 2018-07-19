News highlights: CBI files supplementary chargesheet in Aircel-Maxis case

Live now
Jul 19, 2018 09:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
CBI files supplementary charge sheet in Aircel-Maxis case
JUST IN: Fugitive Economic Offender's Bill passed in the Lok Sabha
DRI busts multi-crore fake diamond scam
The CBI has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the Aircel-Maxis case. P Chidambaram and Bhaskar Raman, the CA of Chidambaram, are also named as the accused in the chargesheet, according to a CNBC TV 18 report.
Close to seven companies have been named the chargesheet, which include Karti Chidambaram’s company Chess management Services. The chargesheet alleged a payment of Rs 86 lakh received by Chess management Services from a Malaysian firm as well as a payment of Rs 26 lakh received from Aircel Tele Ventures India. The opposition has named it as a witch-hunting exercise.
No-confidence motion: BJP gets 3 hours 33 minutes debate time, Congress gets just 38 minutes
Ahead of the no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha, each party has been allotted a specific time to present their arguments. The no-confidence trust vote will be held on July 20.
JUST IN: The Rajya Sabha passes The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013.
The bill was tabled to confiscate the properties and assets of economic offenders that evade prosecution by remaining outside the jurisdiction of Indian courts. The bill is targeted towards the likes of Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya, accused of evading prosecution after commiting monetary frauds.
JUST IN: Home Minister Rajnath Singh has put the onus on states to curb incidents of lynching. While speaking in the Lok Sabha, Singh said states must take stringent action to prevent such incidents, and that there is no need for the Centre to get involved.
Companies based in Mumbai and Surat have come up in investigations by DRI in a Rs 2,000-crore fake diamond scam. These companies laundered money from companies in Hong Kong and Dubai. Rough diamonds of low quality were imported through shell companies.
Three custom officials have been transferred from Mumbai with immediate effect, reports CNN-News18.
The older governments paid no attention to the rural areas, especially in the north-eastern area, since the number of seats from these states is less. Those governments only think about politics. When our government was made, over 18,000 villages in the northeast were in the dark. We worked hard to correct that: PM Modi
Most of the 18,000 villages were in remote areas, hilly areas, areas with poor connectivity. It was not easy to reach those villages but a dedicated team of people did it: PM Modi interacting with beneficiaries of Rural electrification scheme
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding an interaction with the beneficiaries of Rural Electrification & Saubhagya Yojana. He said, "Our government worked hard to provide electricity in every corner of the country. We strengthened the distribution systems and helped the farmers get the electricity they need for their practises, along with 100% electrification.
He added, "Every household of all villages, irrespective of the size of the population, was given electricity. 28 April 2018 is a historic day for India as every village was brought on the electrification grid."
The Bharatiya Janata Party will hold a national executive meet on August 18 and 19 at NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi to discuss the Lok Sabha elections 2019. (ANI)
Haley says Human Rights Council is UN's 'greatest failure'; defends US withdrawal
Terming the Human Rights Council as the United Nations' "greatest failure", US envoy to the UN Nikki Haley on Thursday alleged that the institution has provided cover for the world's most inhumane regimes as she defended the Trump administration's decision to withdraw from it.
Last month, the US withdrew from the UN Human Rights Council and condemned its "shameless hypocrisy" in absolving wrongdoers through silence and falsely condemning those committing no offence, saying America will not take lectures from hypocritical institutions. (PTI)
