Aug 17, 2018 09:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News highlights: 868 dead due to rains, floods in 7 states during monsoon

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

highlights

  • Aug 17, 09:28 PM (IST)

    That's all for today, readers. Thanks for staying on with our coverage of the day's action. Your enthusiasm encourages us to better our coverage every day. Do come back tomorrow for more news, views and insights.

  • Aug 17, 07:35 PM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 07:29 PM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 03:35 PM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 03:10 PM (IST)

    868 dead due to rains, floods in 7 states during monsoon

    As many as 868 people have lost their lives, 247 of them in Kerala, due to rains, floods and landslides in seven states during the monsoon season so far, the Home Ministry said. According to the Home Ministry's National Emergency Response Centre (NERC), 247 people have died in Kerala, where 2.11 lakh people in 14 districts have been badly hit by the rains and floods and over 32,500 hectares of crops damaged. As many as 191 people have died in Uttar Pradesh, 183 people in West Bengal, 139 in Maharashtra, 52 in Gujarat, 45 in Assam and 11 in Nagaland.

  • Aug 17, 12:05 PM (IST)

    Imran Khan all but certain to become Pakistan's new PM

    Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan is poised to become the country's new prime minister as the Opposition alliance fell apart over the nomination of his challenger ahead of today's election in Parliament. The newly-elected National Assembly, the lower house of Parliament, is meeting to elect the Prime Minister.
     

  • Aug 17, 11:44 AM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 11:44 AM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 11:14 AM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 10:25 AM (IST)

    Jet Airways says board to meet on August 27 for quarterly results

    Jet Airways (India) Ltd's board will meet on August 27 to approve financial results for the quarter ended June 30, reports Reuters. The airlines had delayed its quarterly results earlier this month.

  • Aug 17, 07:53 AM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 07:46 AM (IST)

    Fuel Price Hike | Petrol price unchanged at Rs 84.63/litre, while diesel price increased by 8 paise to Rs 73.10/litre in Mumbai.

  • Aug 17, 07:45 AM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 07:44 AM (IST)

    Trump says in 'no rush' to get NAFTA deal 

    President Donald Trump has said he was in "no rush" to complete a deal to rewrite the trade pact with Mexico and Canada, reports PTI. As Mexican officials were gathered in Washington for talks with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Trump said at a cabinet meeting, "if you can't make the right deal, don't make it."
     

  • Aug 17, 07:43 AM (IST)

    Public queues up outside Vajpayee's residence to pay homage
    Hundreds of people queued up here outside the residence of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee this morning to pay their last respects to the departed leader, reports PTI. Heavy security arrangements, including a deployment of police, traffic and paramilitary personnel, were in place around the 6-A Krishna Menon Marg bungalow in the Lutyens Delhi.

  • Aug 17, 07:39 AM (IST)
  • Aug 17, 07:39 AM (IST)

    Oil prices fall amid fears over global economic growth

    Oil prices fell on Friday, with US crude heading for a seventh weekly decline amid increasing concerns about slowing global economic growth that could hit demand for petroleum products, reports Reuters.

  • Aug 17, 07:35 AM (IST)

    Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

