News Broadcasters Association says journalists threatened after reporting on Tablighi Jamaat

The News Broadcasters Association (NBA) said journalists have been threatened and abused after reporting on the Tablighi Jamaat gathering, which spiked the number of the COVID-19 cases in India.

In March, the organisation had held a religious gathering before India went into a 21-day nationwide lockdown. Around 9,000 people, including individuals from several countries, had attended the event.

COVID-19 pandemic LIVE updates

"Anchors and reporters working in news channels are being specifically targeted through social media platforms like WhatsApp, TikTok and Twitter," the NBA said in a statement.

"There are videos circulating on social media in which some religious preachers are naming some TV news anchors and threatening attacks on the reporters of those channels," the NBA said.

The NBA asked religious preachers to refrain from "issuing open threats and making insinuations" against news channels, saying that it violates freedom of speech and expression.

The NBA also said religious leaders can use news channels to clear their stand on the role of the Tablighi Jamaat in spreading the novel coronavirus in India.