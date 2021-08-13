News Broadcasters Association is now News Broadcasters and Digital Association

The News Broadcasters Association (NBA), which is a private association of various TV news broadcasters, has decided to change its name to ‘News Broadcasters & Digital Association’ (NBDA).

Most of India’s top-rated news channels comprise the NBA and the association commands more than 80 percent of news television viewership in the country.

Explaining the rationale behind the change of name, the broadcasters’ associations said in a release: “With the media landscape having changed drastically due to technology, enormous choices have now become available to viewers to access content on various mediums and digital seems to be the future. The NBA Board has decided to change the name of NBA to NBDA to reflect the addition of digital media news broadcasters as its members.”

The decision was announced by NBA President Rajat Sharma, who said: “The NBA has decided to bring within its purview digital media news broadcasters. In its new phase, with the inclusion of digital media news broadcasters, the NBA Board has decided to change the name of the body from NBA to NBDA.”

He added: “I firmly believe that the NBDA will become a strong collective voice for both the broadcast and digital media. Along with commercial and regulatory issues, it will also enable the association to defend the fundamental right of free speech and expression guaranteed to the media in the Constitution of India in a better manner.”