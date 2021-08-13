MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

News Broadcasters Association is now News Broadcasters and Digital Association

The NBA Board has decided to change the name of NBA to NBDA to reflect the addition of digital media news broadcasters as its members.

Moneycontrol News
August 13, 2021 / 06:51 PM IST

The News Broadcasters Association (NBA), which is a private association of various TV news broadcasters, has decided to change its name to ‘News Broadcasters & Digital Association’ (NBDA).

Most of India’s top-rated news channels comprise the NBA and the association commands more than 80 percent of news television viewership in the country.

Explaining the rationale behind the change of name, the broadcasters’ associations said in a release: “With the media landscape having changed drastically due to technology, enormous choices have now become available to viewers to access content on various mediums and digital seems to be the future. The NBA Board has decided to change the name of NBA to NBDA to reflect the addition of digital media news broadcasters as its members.”

The decision was announced by NBA President Rajat Sharma, who said: “The NBA has decided to bring within its purview digital media news broadcasters. In its new phase, with the inclusion of digital media news broadcasters, the NBA Board has decided to change the name of the body from NBA to NBDA.”

He added: “I firmly believe that the NBDA will become a strong collective voice for both the broadcast and digital media. Along with commercial and regulatory issues, it will also enable the association to defend the fundamental right of free speech and expression guaranteed to the media in the Constitution of India in a better manner.”
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Digital #News Broadcasters Association #television news
first published: Aug 13, 2021 06:51 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.