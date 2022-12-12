 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Newly-inaugurated Mopa airport in Goa can handle extra large wide-body aircraft

PTI
Dec 12, 2022 / 06:56 AM IST

The first phase of the Mopa airport, named the Manohar International Airport, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening.

The newly-inaugurated Mopa greenfield international airport in north Goa has the capacity to handle the extra large wide-body jet aircraft like an Airbus A380, the Airport management said.

In a white paper released after the inauguration of the facility, the GMR Goa International Airport Management stated the airport's primary runway is 3,500 metres long and 60 metres wide.

"The runway is oriented due east-west. A full-length parallel taxiway of 3,500 m is built with 225 m in the separation of the runway," it said adding the runway is equipped to handle even extra-large wide-bodied jets like an Airbus A380.

The Airbus A380 is the world's largest passenger airliner and the only full-length double-deck jet airliner.

The airport also has two rapid exit taxiways and six cross taxiways for aircraft circulation to avoid congestion.