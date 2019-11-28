App
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2019 08:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

Newly-elected Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to arrive in India for 2 day visit today

Rajapaksa will arrive in India on Thursday evening and a ceremonial reception will be held in Rashtrapati Bhawan in his honour on Friday. The same day he will hold talks with Modi and also call on President Ram Nath Kovind, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will arrive here on Thursday for a two-day visit during which he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deepen strategic bilateral ties.

Rajapaksa stormed to victory in Sri Lanka's presidential elections, the results of which came on Sunday.

Modi had telephoned Rajapaksa to congratulate him on his electoral win and invited him to visit India as his first official foreign tour.

First Published on Nov 28, 2019 08:21 am

tags #Current Affairs #Gotabaya Rajapaksa #India #Sri Lanka

