Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 04:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Newly appointed governors meet PM Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted pictures of Satyadev Narayan Arya, Baby Rani Maurya and Lalji Tandon, the governors of Haryana, Uttarakhand and Bihar respectively, meeting the prime minister.

PTI

Newly appointed governors of Haryana, Uttarakhand and Bihar today called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik had met Modi yesterday. Malik, who was governor of Bihar, was on August 21 appointed as the Governor of the militancy-hit Jammu and Kashmir, replacing N N Vohra who held the post for 10 years.
