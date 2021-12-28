MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Membership Bonanza for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers| Unlock deals from PharmEasy and EazyDiner worth Rs. 2349/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

New Year celebrations in Bengaluru: What is allowed, what not

Till now, Karnataka has recorded 31 cases of the Omicron variant of which 15 patients have recovered.

Moneycontrol News
December 28, 2021 / 12:43 PM IST

With the rising number of Omicron cases rising in the state, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on December 27 issued orders to curb non-essential travel during the night curfew hours.

This came after the Karnataka government released guidelines for night curfew to be imposed in the state from 10 pm to 5 am from December 28 to January 7.

"No public events/gatherings to celebrate New Year's Eve shall be allowed anywhere in Bengaluru, commissioner Pant stated.

However, he further added that people who have prior bookings will be allowed to visit pubs, hotels, and clubs.

Till now, Karnataka has recorded 31 cases of the Omicron variant of which 15 patients have recovered. Karnataka is the eighth worst-hit state from the variant across India.

Here's what's allowed in the state:

From December 30-January 2, restaurants/hotels/clubs/pubs will function with 50 percent of their seating capacity strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behavior. All staff members of the said entities should compulsorily possess COVID-19 negative RT-PCR report and be fully vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Patients and their attendants /persons requiring emergency need for movement shall be allowed to move.

All industries/companies which require operations at night shall be permitted to operate. Movement of employees of such organisation shall be allowed on producing valid ID card/authorisation issued by their respective organisation/institution.

Only essential staff/employees of IT and ITes company/organisation shall work from office while rest will work from home.

There shall be no restriction in movement of all types of goods through trucks, goods vehicles or any good carriers, including empty vehicles.

Home delivery of goods and operation of e-commerce companies are allowed.

Movement of buses, trains, Metro rail services and air travel are permitted.

Movement of Public Transport, private vehicles and taxis to and fro from airports, bus terminals/bus stand, railway station etc allowed, for facilitating movement of passengers by air, train and road. The movement will be allowed only on displaying valid travel documents/tickets.

Here's what is not allowed:

The movement of individuals shall remain strictly prohibited between 10 om to 5 pm except for essential activities.

Medical, emergency and essential services including pharmacies shall be fully functional and other commercial activities are prohibited.

According to a recent announcement made by CM Bommai, about 97% of the state's eligible population has been vaccinated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 76% have been covered with the second dose
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bengaluru #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Karnataka
first published: Dec 28, 2021 12:43 pm

Must Listen

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.