Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 07:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

New wave of development sweeping country under PM Modi's leadership: Senior BJP leader

Senior BJP leader Tirath Singh Rawat said the prime minister was closely monitoring major infrastructure projects in the hill state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior BJP leader Tirath Singh Rawat on Friday said a "new wave of development" was sweeping the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also said the prime minister was closely monitoring major infrastructure projects in the hill state.

"A new wave of development is blowing across the country under the leadership of the prime minister. Though his commitment to development is evident all over the country his personal monitoring of major infrastructure projects in Uttarakhand shows his special attachment to the state," he told reporters.

Rawat is also a BJP national secretary.

"Be it all-weather roads, Chardham rail connectivity, Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail link or Kedarnath reconstruction projects, the prime minister's direct on-the-spot monitoring of these through drone cameras shows how serious and committed he is towards the development of Uttarakhand," he said.

In a tenure of four years, so far, Modi has visited Uttarakhand five times, Rawat said.

The BJP national general secretary was here to address beneficiaries of central government schemes in assembly segments of the remote Chamoli district.

He said several programmes are being run to create awareness about central government schemes and the Labharthi Sammelan (beneficiary meet) is one of them.

The last four years of the BJP government at the Centre have seen realisation of the prime minister's vision of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas', and corruption-free governance, he said.

Infrastructure development is taking place as never before and an average 170 km of highways are being built per day as against 7-8 km per day at the time of the UPA, Rawat claimed.

Replying to a question, he said the BJP is no doubt an offshoot of the RSS, but as children grow up to be self-dependent it is working now in an independent way.
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 06:55 pm

