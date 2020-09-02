172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|new-vande-bharat-trains-may-75-indigenous-components-report-5788631.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2020 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New Vande Bharat trains may 75% indigenous components: Report

The first semi-high speed Vande Bharat train, or Train18, plied from Delhi to Varanasi in February 2019.

Moneycontrol News

In the tender for 44 Vande Bharat train sets, 75 percent local content might be compulsory, higher than the 50 percent mandated earlier.

The government's mandate will be in accordance with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

"The tender is ready. We are waiting to hear from DPIIT. Local components are likely to be increased up to 75 percent," an official told the paper.

In the previous tender, which was cancelled on August 21, the minimum indigenous content was set at 50 percent. The tender was cancelled after some bidders disclosed details of the bids, and a fresh tender was expected to be floated within a week.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The move comes amid the Centre's push for self-reliance of the economy by promoting domestic manufacturing.

In July, the DPIIT placed further restrictions on public procurement by companies from neighbouring countries. Such entities will require political and security clearance from the Ministries of External and Home Affairs.

"As a part of Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, increase in indigenous content from present level of 50 percent to a higher level is being examined," railway board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said in August, as quoted by mint.

First Published on Sep 2, 2020 04:03 pm

