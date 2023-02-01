 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New Vande Bharat trains from Mumbai to undergo trials in ghat sections before launch

PTI
Feb 01, 2023 / 08:48 AM IST

To cut the travel time, railway authorities have decided to run these semi high-speed trains on both the routes without attaching bankers, the additional locomotives used for pushing trains from the rear in high gradient areas in ghats (mountain inclines or slopes), the officials said on Tuesday.

(Source: PIB)

Two soon to be launched Vande Bharat Express trains from Mumbai will undergo trials in the hilly ghat sections on the city's outskirts without deployment of additional locomotives before their inauguration, railway officials have said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to launch Vande Bharat Express trains on Mumbai-Solapur and Mumbai-Shirdi routes on February 10, they said.

The Vande Bharat Express between Mumbai and Solapur is likely to run via the Bhor ghat (located between Karjat and Khandala on way to Pune) and is expected to cover a distance of around 400 km between the two places in 6.35 hours.