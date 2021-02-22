New travel rules for international arrivals in India from today: Check details

Source: Reuters

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued new rules for international arrivals in India with the country witnessing a surge in the active coronavirus caseload over the past few days. The rules will come into effect on February 22 from 11:59 pm and will be in force till further orders.

Here are the guidelines for international arrivals which will be effective from today

-Before the scheduled travel, all international travellers will have to submit a self-declaration form (SDF) for COVID on the online Air Suvidha portal.

-Travellers will also have to upload a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report on the online portal of New Delhi airport with a declaration form stating the authenticity of the report.

-The test must be conducted 72 hours prior to the journey.

-Only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board after the thermal screening.

-Arrival in India without negative report to be allowed only for those travelling in the exigency of death in the family.

- Travellers shall apply to the online portal at least 72 hours before boarding to seek such exemption.

-International travellers arriving through seaports/land ports shall come under these rules but an online registration policy cannot be availed by them.

-International travellers arriving from/transiting through the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa (during the past 14 days) will have to be segregated by the airline in-flight.

-All travellers arriving from/transiting through flights originating in the United Kingdom, Europe or the Middle East shall have to self-paid confirmatory molecular tests on arrival will be mandatory.

-Such travellers will give their samples to the designated area before exiting the airport. If the test report is negative, they will be advised to self-monitor their health for 14 days. If the test report is positive, they will undergo treatment as per standard health protocol.

-Dos and don'ts to be provided along with a ticket to travellers by the airlines/agencies concerned.

-Boarding to be allowed to those passengers who have filled in the self-declaration form online and uploaded the negative RT-PCR test report.

-Only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board the flight after the thermal screening.

-All passengers to be advised to download the Aarogya Setu app.

-Suitable precautionary measures such as environmental sanitation and disinfection to ensure at the airports.

-During boarding all physical distancing to be ensured.