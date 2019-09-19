New technology enables Indian Railways to reduce noise, add extra seats for passengers

A new technology adopted by the Indian Railways hopes to revolutionise its operations and make room for more passengers, Live Mint has reported.

The rail authorities have gone full throttle in employing the Head On Generation (HOG) technology, which, they believe, would be beneficial in more ways than one.

Rajesh Agarwal, a member of Rolling Stock, said that the Indian Railways will likely change all the Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches into the HOG system. This conversion would be processed within a year.

In 2017, the rail authorities had decided to shift from ICF technology to LHB. All the LHB coaches being manufactured now, by modifying the electrical system, are being made compatible with HOG technology.

Additionally, one of the power cars will be replaced with an LHB Second Luggage, Guard & Divyaang Compartment (LSLRD) containing a Guard and Divyaang Compartment.

The revamped train will also be able to provide power to all the coaches by converting electricity from the overhead supply unit. It will be enough to take care of all the requirements, including train lighting, air conditioning, and other passenger demands dependent on the electrical power supply.

The HOG technology’s ability to draw power from the overhead electric supply discounts the need for power generator cars. This, in turn, will make room for extra passengers, alongside a luggage guard room.

Moreover, with lesser power generator cars, the noise and pollution generated by train movement will also reduce drastically.

So far, 342 trains including Duronto, Rajdhani, and Shatabdi, and a host of other express trains have been made HOG compatible, with 284 more to be converted by the end of this year.