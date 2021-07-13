New study links Covishield vaccine with rare autoimmune hepatitis

A woman is receiving a dose of COVISHIELD, a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, in Ahmedabad. (Representative image: Reuters)

Apart from regular side-effects of COVID-19 vaccines like fever, muscle pain, headache and fatigue, a new study has added a new warning to Covishield about links to rare autoimmune hepatitis (AIH) in individuals after vaccination.

The study, titled ‘Auto-immune hepatitis following COVID vaccination’ said that most of the COVID-19 vaccines have received approval “without being extensively whetted for their adverse effect and efficacy profiles. Most adverse effects have been mild, nonetheless, more serious thromboembolic events have also been reported”.

The study was conducted by The Institute of Liver Disease and Transplantation, Dr Rela Institute and Medical Centre and Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai, and published in the journal Elsevier.

It claimed that while AIH can occur in predisposed individuals where an immune mediated reaction against hepatocytes is triggered by environmental factors, vaccination is a “very rare cause” of this disease.

The study presented the first report of two cases of AIH following administration of Covishield – an Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine developed by Serum Institute of India.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

“We report two such cases of AIH triggered by COVID (Covishield) vaccination. While one patient made an uneventful recovery, another succumbed to the liver disease,” noted the study authored by Mohamed Rela, Dinesh Jothimani, Mukul Vij, Akila Rajakumar and Ashwin Rammohan.

Also read | Commercial rollout of Sputnik V vaccine is not put on hold, says Dr Reddy's

The author said that the aim of the study was to raise awareness of COVID-19 vaccine’s potential side effects and hoped that it does not deter the vaccination drives. “We hope that our report does not deter COVID vaccination drives. However, we also hope to raise awareness of its potential side effects and the increased role of pharmacovigilance in guiding treatment,” it added.

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.

Meanwhile, US regulators have warned that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine may pose a small possible risk of a rare and potentially dangerous neurological reaction , but said it’s not entirely clear the shot caused the problem.

The Food and Drug Administration announced the new warning on July 12, flagging reports of Guillain-Barre syndrome, an immune system disorder that can cause muscle weakness and occasionally paralysis. Health officials described the side effect as a small possible risk" for those getting the shot.

The action comes after the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reviewed reports of about 100 people developing the syndrome after receiving the one-dose vaccine. Almost all of them were hospitalised and one person died, the FDA said.

Guillain-Barre syndrome occurs when the body's immune system mistakenly attacks some of its nerve cells, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis that typically is temporary. An estimated 3,000 to 6,000 people develop the syndrome each year, according to the CDC.

(With inputs from Associated Press)