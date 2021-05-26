New social media rules LIVE Updates: Facebook, Twitter, Google yet to comply with guidelines

Several social media users were worried about that Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other platforms might be banned in India starting from May 26, after media reports suggested that it was a possibility. (Representational image)

Social media platforms are now required with the new Intermediary Guidelines, and the future remains uncertain for companies that are yet to comply with the Indian government's norms.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had given a three-month deadline to the organisations to accept the guidelines by May 25. The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code Rules), 2021 was notified on February 25.

The social media platforms risk losing their status risk losing their status and protections as intermediaries, if they fail to comply with the guidelines.

However, the apps and websites are still running and neither the companies nor the government have said the platforms will be blocked.

Major corporations such as Facebook, Google, Twitter have not yet complied with the guidelines.

"We aim to comply with the provisions of the IT rules and continue to discuss a few of the issues which need more engagement with the government. Pursuant to the IT Rules, we are working to implement operational processes and improve efficiencies. Facebook remains committed to people's ability to freely and safely express themselves on our platform," a Facebook spokesperson said.

"Requiring messaging apps to "trace" chats is the equivalent of asking us to keep a fingerprint of every single message sent on WhatsApp, which would break end-to-end encryption and fundamentally undermines people’s right to privacy. We have consistently joined civil society and experts around the world in opposing requirements that would violate the privacy of our users," a WhatsApp spokesperson said.

The new rules platforms to trace the "first originator" of a piece of content when demanded by law enforcement authorities. This means that messaging services such as Facebook-owned WhatsApp will have to break end-to-end encryption of messages.

"In the meantime, we will also continue to engage with the Government of India on practical solutions aimed at keeping people safe, including responding to valid legal requests for the information available to us," the spokesperson added.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)