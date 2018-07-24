New screening technology may eliminate need for removing laptops at security checks

Passengers may soon not be required to have their laptops screened separately at airport security checkpoints.

According to an Economic Times report, the Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) looks to test a new screening technology that would give a full 3D view of the contents of a passenger's bag.

This would potentially eliminate the need for passengers to physically remove any items from their bags during screening.

If all goes well, the CISF aims to install this technology in the busiest airports in the country.

The technology is currently being tested at the world’s busiest terminals, which include New York City’s JFK, London’s Heathrow airport, and Amsterdam's Schiphol airport.

The move would be a relief to passengers since the increase in passenger footfall through airports has not seen a proportional upgrade in airport infrastructure to handle it.

According to a CISF report titled "Future Projection September 2017", it said, "Total passenger traffic at all airports has increased by (over) 65 percent in the last 5 years. However, this increase is skewed and is abnormally high during peak hours at certain airports... Despite this huge increase in (peak hour rush), the security infrastructure and manpower have remained the same, resulting in congestion at security checkpoints and undue pressure on security personnel for speedy clearance."

The report noted this was the main reason for the long queues at pre-embarkation security checks (PESC)