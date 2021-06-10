MARKET NEWS

New rules for restaurants: All bills must have FSSAI licence number from October

Highlighting how “any credible regulatory structure depends on robust customer grievance system”, the food safety regulator said this would help customers file complaints against eateries easily in case of any irregularities.

Moneycontrol News
June 10, 2021 / 05:12 PM IST

Starting October 2021, all restaurants and food businesses will have to declare their FSSAI license or registration number on cash receipts and purchase invoices, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) announced in its latest order issued on June 10.

It added: “If FSSAI number is not available to the customer, expecting them to complain with complete coordinates becomes an uphill task.”

“As a result, complaints remain unresolved due to lack of specific information. However, this move will help consumers who can lodge an online complaint against a particular food business using the FSSAI number.”

Hence, “every food business operator is required to obtain FSSAI license or registration prior commencing food business”, FSSAI said, adding: “licensing and registration authorities are directed to widely publicise the policy and shall ensure its implementation mandatorily with effect from October 2, 2021”.

At present, it is compulsory to display the FSSAI registration number on packaged food labels.

(With PTI inputs)
