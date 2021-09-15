MARKET NEWS

New regulations to simplify inter-country child adoptions

The ministry has finalised inter-country child adoption regulations and that will be issued soon, an official said.

Moneycontrol News
September 15, 2021 / 10:07 AM IST
Representative picture


The Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) is set to bring new regulations to ease adoption rules in India. The new rules to simplify inter-country adoptions have been framed by the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) under the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act on the direction of the Centre.

Till now, there were no regulations for the CARA for inter-country adoptions under the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act (HAMA), which covers Hindu, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains.

However, with new rules in place, families adopting under this Act can get a no-objection certificate from Central Adoption Resource Authority to take the child abroad, as per an Indian Express report.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

"When a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) or Overseas-Citizen of India used to get adoption done under the HAMA, they faced a lot of difficulty in getting a no-objection certificate. That has been done away with now and CARA will issue a NOC based on the verification done by a district magistrate," a senior official said.

The Ministry of External Affairs has been urged to direct Indian missions to track the well-being of adopted children taken to foreign countries, the official said, as quoted by the publication.

The government has also introduced a new clause in the adoption regulations, under which when parents move abroad with their adopted child within two years of adoption they have to intimate Indian diplomatic missions of their departure and arrival at least two weeks in advance.

"The ministry has finalised the regulations and that will be issued soon," the official said.

HAMA deals with the rules for adopting children. It gives an adopted child all the rights enjoyed by a biological child.
