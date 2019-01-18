App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 03:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

New Rajdhani train on Delhi-Mumbai route begins operation January 19

The train will have one first AC, three AC 2-tier, 8 AC 3-tier and a pantry car.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal will flag off the railways' latest Rajdhani on the Mumbai-Delhi route January 19. With the introduction of the Mumbai-Hazrat Nizamuddin bi-weekly Rajdhani Express, there will now be three Rajdhanis serving the route between the two cities, the railways said on January 18.

However, this will be the first such train passing through the Central zone, covering Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Kalyan, Nasik, Jalgaon, Khandwa, Bhopal, Jhansi, Agra, and Hazrat Nizamuddin and passing through two significant Hindi heartland states -- Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, it said.

The train will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on every Wednesday and Saturday at 14.50 hrs with effect from January 19 and arrive Hazarat Nizamuddin at 10.20 hrs next day.

On its return journey, the train will leave Hazarat Nizamuddin on every Thursday and Sunday at 16.15 hrs with effect from January 20 and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 11.55 hrs next day, the railways said.

It will have one first AC, three AC 2-tier, 8 AC 3-tier and a pantry car.

The current fleet size of Rajdhani trains on the railway network is 23, with two catering to Mumbai.

Currently, two Rajdhani trains -- one from Mumbai Central and the other from Bandra Terminus -- run on the Western Railway.

This will be the first Rajdhani in the state which will take a detour via Madhya Pradesh, instead of Gujarat.
First Published on Jan 18, 2019 03:32 pm

tags #India

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.