you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New quarterly employment survey data to be released by year end

The survey will compare employment rate and generate estimates of various labour force indicators on a timely basis.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The quarterly employment survey data under the newly-introduced Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) will be released by the end of 2018.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a recent interview raised questions over availability of data on employment in India. “More than lack of jobs, the issue is a lack of data on jobs. Our opponents will naturally exploit this opportunity to paint a picture of their choice and blame us. I don't blame our opponents for blaming us on the issue of jobs, after all no one has an accurate data on jobs,” the PM told Swarajya magazine.

Days after this, the Statistics and Programme Implementation Minister DV Sadananda Gowda announced the release of employment data in December.

As per a Mint report, the groundwork for PLFS has been completed, said Gowda, adding that a chief statistician of India would be appointed shortly.

PLFS is an survey that will compare employment rate and generate estimates of various labour force indicators on quarterly basis for urban areas and annually for rural areas as well. Launched in April 2017, the survey will supersede the earlier system where such data was available every five years.
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 04:06 pm

tags #Economy #India #jobs

