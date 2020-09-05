New police officers should not be influenced by films like 'Singham', says PM Modi

New police officers should not be influenced by films like Singham as some police personnel miss out on main aspects of policing while showing off, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on September 5 while addressing the 2018 batch of IPS probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.

"Some policemen who join new duty want to first show-off ... scare people... And anti-social elements should shiver from hearing my name itself.... after watching films like 'Singham', it gets over their mind and because of it those works which need to be done get missed out," the prime minister said while addressing the probationers via video conferencing.

Asking police personnel to always respect the power of society, he said officers should leverage the inherent strength of the society for achieving citizen-friendly objectives.

PM Modi also cautioned them not to indulge in wrongdoings, warning them that they would be exposed by the latest technologies, which are also useful in better policing.

Responding to a woman probationer, Modi heaped praise on the people of Kashmir, saying they are 'lovely' people and having special ability to learn new things.

"I am very connected to these people. They treat you with so much love...All of us together, we have to work towards stopping the children from taking a wrong direction.

"And this can be done by our women police officers efficiently. Our women force can effectively work in educating the mothers and bringing back those children. I am confident if you do that, in the initial stage itself we can prevent our children from getting onto the wrong path," PM Modi said.