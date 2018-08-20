App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 10:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

New pictorial warning for tobacco products issued, to be used from September 1

The government released two separate set of images. The first set will be used on tobacco products from September 1, 2018, for a period of 12 months, after which the second set of images will be used.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Union Health Ministry issued today enhanced pictorial warnings to be printed on packets of cigarette and other tobacco products, highlighting the ill-effects of tobacco consumption, according to an official statement. These new pictorial warnings will be used from September 1.

The government released two separate set of images. The first set will be used on tobacco products from September 1, 2018, for a period of 12 months, after which the second set of images will be used.

"The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India has notified new sets of specified health warnings for all tobacco product packs by making an amendment in the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labeling) Rules and Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labeling) Second Amendment Rules, 2018,” the statement said.

The amended rules will be applicable with effect from September 1, 2018, it said.

related news

According to the statement, "All tobacco products manufactured or imported or packaged on or after September 1, 2018, shall display Image -1 and those manufactured or imported or packaged on or after September 1, 2019, shall display Image-2."

"Any person engaged directly or indirectly in the production, supply, import or distribution of cigarettes or any tobacco products shall ensure that all tobacco product packages shall have the specified health warnings exactly as prescribed," it said.

The statement also said violation of the provision is a punishable offence with imprisonment or fine as prescribed in Section 20 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 10:09 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #tobacco products #Union Health Ministry

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.