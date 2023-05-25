New Parliament row: PIL filed in Supreme Court seeking inauguration by President Murmu

New Parliament building

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Lok Sabha secretariat for inauguration of the new Parliament building by President Droupadi Murmu.

The plea filed by advocate Jaya Sukin contended that the statement issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat on May 18 and invites issued by secretary general, Lok Sabha about inauguration of the new Parliament building are violative of the Constitution.

The plea noted that the president is the first citizen of India and head of the institution of Parliament and sought a direction that the president inaugurate the new Parliament building.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28 following an invitation by the Lok Sabha Speaker.

According to the Constitution, Parliament consists of the President of India and the two houses of the apex legislature, the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, the plea noted.

"Further Article 87 says that at the beginning of every Parliamentary session, President shall address both houses and inform Parliament of the causes of its summons, But the respondents (Lok Sabha secretariat and Union of India) are trying to 'humiliate' the President. The President of India Droupadi Murmu is not being invited to the inauguration of the new Parliament building", it submitted.

Around 20 opposition parties have slammed the prime minister's decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building and decided to boycott the inauguration ceremony.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has termed the opposition stand a "blatant affront to democratic ethos and constitutional values of our great nation".