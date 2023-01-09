 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New Parliament building to be ready by January-end, say govt sources

PTI
Jan 09, 2023 / 08:09 PM IST

They said the decision on whether the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament will be held in the new building or the existing one is yet to be taken.

Revamped Central Vista Avenue (Image: ANI)

The new Parliament building will be ready by the end of January and finishing touches to its interior are being given at a very fast pace, government sources said on Monday.

The new Parliament building is part of the redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation's power corridor.

Revamping the three-km Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate, constructing a common central secretariat, a new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice-president enclave are also part of the project being executed by the CPWD, which comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.

"The new Parliament building will be ready by the end of this month. The internal finishing work is going on at a very fast pace," a government source said.

The construction work had begun two years ago.