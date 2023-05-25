New Parliament building inauguration: Finance Ministry issues notification for a Rs 75 coin

New Parliament Building to be inaugurated by PM Modi on Sunday (May 28)

On the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building scheduled for May 28, the Ministry of Finance on May 25 notified minting of a Rs 75 coin to mark the launch.

As per the notification, the Rs 75 denomination shall be coined at the Mint for issue under the authority of the Central Government.

As many as 25 parties are expected to attend the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday even as 20 Opposition parties have decided to boycott the event.

Apart from the 18 members of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), including BJP, seven non-NDA parties will attend the ceremony, going by their stated position on the issue which has snowballed into another political flashpoint between the ruling and opposition camps.

Meanwhile, 19 parties, including Congress, Left, TMC, SP and AAP have come together to jointly announce the boycott, saying they find no value in a new building when the "soul of democracy has been sucked out".

They have also protested the decision that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the building, claiming this was an insult to the highest constitutional office of the President of India.

As per news agency ANI sources, the ceremony will witness various rituals according to the Vedas ahead of the inauguration. The inauguration ceremony will begin at around 12 noon, however, in the run-up to the event, preparations would be done since morning. Everyone associated with the function has maintained complete silence about any detail, including the schedule for the day.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced that the historic sceptre 'Sengol' will be placed in the new Parliament building.

"The PM will felicitate about 60,000 workers who were involved in the construction of the building," Shah added.