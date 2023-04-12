 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
New National Education Policy implemented considering requirements of modern and developed India: PM Modi

PTI
Apr 12, 2023 / 02:36 PM IST

Narendra Modi also said the policy emphasises the holistic development of children, knowledge, skills, culture, and promotion of Indian values.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the new National Education Policy is implemented keeping in mind the requirements of modern and developed India.

He also said the policy emphasises the holistic development of children, knowledge, skills, culture, and promotion of Indian values.

"The Central government has implemented the new National Education Policy (NEP) keeping in view the requirements of modern and developed India," the prime minister said in a video message while addressing a programme for newly-inducted teachers in the Madhya Pradesh capital.

Modi said the campaign to provide government jobs to the youth in Madhya Pradesh is going on at a fast pace where thousands of people have been recruited for various posts by organizing employment fairs in different districts, an official release said.