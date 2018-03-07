App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 06, 2018 07:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

New mobile app, emergency number for highway users

Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will launch the mobile app and toll-free emergency number 1033 for highway users tomorrow, the ministry said in statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government will launch mobile app SukhadYatra to provide users with real time data, including expected wait at toll plazas and report any accident to NHAI, the Road, Transport and Highways Ministry said today.

Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will launch the mobile app and toll-free emergency number 1033 for highway users tomorrow, the ministry said in statement.

SukhadYatra mobile app has been developed by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to empower the highway users, it said adding the key feature of the app includes provision for the user to enter road quality-related information or to report any accident, pothole on the highway.

It also provides users with real-time data related to waiting time expected at plazas and various facilities like points of interest, highway nest/nest mini, etc, available across the highway, it said.

The app can also be used by the users to purchase the FASTag tag and further facilitate the highway user experience.

"A toll-free number, 1033, will enable users to report an emergency condition, or highway-related feedback, across the highway. The service has also integrated with various ambulance/tow away services along the road to ensure rapid response time in emergency. The service is supported by a multi-lingual support and user location tracking features to provide the user with accurate and responsive complaint resolution," the statement said.

The government said at least one model driving training centre will be set up in each district of the State or UT with financial assistance of up to Rs 1 crore by the Highways Ministry.

"The agency shall also invest equal amount of the grant under the scheme. The scheme is designed with an objective of creating employment and meeting the requirement of HMV and LMV drivers in the country," the statement said.

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Technology

