App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2018 03:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

New MD-cum-CEO for Indian Bank

An alumnus of Andhra University, Chunduru joined the public sector State Bank of India as a probationary officer, it said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Public sector Indian Bank Monday said Padmaja Chunduru has assumed charge as its managing director and CEO with immediate effect. Earlier, she served State Bank of India as its deputy managing director (global markets), Mumbai, a press release said here.

Chunduru succeeds Kishor Kharat. Recently, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had cleared the appointment of 10 MDs and CEOs of public sector banks, including the appointment of Chunduru along with her colleague Mrutyunjay Mahapatra who has been appointed as MD and CEO of Syndicate Bank, the release said.

An alumnus of Andhra University, Chunduru joined the public sector State Bank of India as a probationary officer, it said. In her three-decade career, she had served in credit management, retail operations, digital banking, treasury and international operations, it added.
First Published on Sep 24, 2018 03:12 pm

tags #Business #India #SBI

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.