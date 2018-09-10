App
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2018 06:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

New information communication technology policy for TN

The policy would address the aspirations of micro, small and medium enterprises, start-ups by providing administrative and fiscal incentives, capital subsidies and tax exemptions, the Chief Minister said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A new information communication technology policy for 2018 to boost the IT sector in the state was announced by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

The policy would address the aspirations of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), start-ups by providing administrative and fiscal incentives, capital subsidies and tax exemptions, the Chief Minister said.

Also, it has provisions for incubating start-ups and creation of research parks, he said. Presentation of awards for promoting a green IT industry and single-window system to facilitate quick clearance from government agencies is also part of the policy, Palaniswami said.

Industry leaders, present during the announcement of the policy at the Secretariat, have been asked to make fresh investments during the second Global Investors Meet scheduled for January 2019, he said.

"I am happy to inform the captains of the industry that the government will hold the meet to attract investments. I appeal to you'll to extend your continued support by making fresh investments in industries and MSME sectors", he said.

The industry leaders should generate placement opportunities for graduates of engineering...the government has been taking up a large number of programmes on developmental skills for a sufficient and balance workforce, Palaniswami said.

Every year, over one lakh graduates and one lakh diploma- holders pass out of 509 colleges of engineering and 522 polytechnic colleges, he said. The state held its first Global Investors Meet in 2015 under late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and signed investments totalling over Rs two lakh.
First Published on Sep 10, 2018 06:26 pm

