New Hyderabad Metro Rail route inaugurated

A 16-km stretch of Hyderabad Metro Rail between Ameerpet and L B Nagar was Monday inaugurated by Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana E S L Narasimhan, making the entire Corridor-I phase operational.

With the inauguration of this route having 17 stations, the entire 29 km of corridor-I from Miyapur to LB Nagar is now open for passenger operations.

Corridor-I (Miyapur-LB Nagar: 29 km, 27 stations) is one of the most congested traffic corridors of Hyderabad.

With 46 km now operational, it is India's second largest Metro Rail network, next only to Delhi.

It provides crucial link between the north-western and the south-eastern parts of the city through its core. In November 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the 30-km Miyapur-Nagole stretch (24 stations) of the 72-km-long elevated Hyderabad Metro Rail project, the worlds largest public-private partnership project in the sector.

The concessionaire L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited is building the project across three corridors.

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) is developing a heritage precinct along with continuous and wide footpaths for seamless pedestrian movement on a five-km stretch between Police Control Room and Rangamahal Junction, covering five stations. MGBS Interchange Metro Rail station is one of the biggest Metro Rail stations in Asia. It connects corridor-I (Miyapur-LB Nagar) and corridor-II (JBS-Falaknuma), said HMRL managing director NVS Reddy.

Chaderghat area skywalk is a long one with a length of 600 ft, he said adding with a width of 20 feet the skywalks have been built very wide keeping the traffic increase over the next few decades in mind.

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) has already installed CCTVs at all stations and in trains with 360 degree coverage, baggage scanners, door frame metal detectors and hand-held metal detectors.

Hyderabad Metro is recording footfall of around 85,000 passengers per day (in the 30-km stretch of Miyapur-Nagole). On September 4, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) had announced patronage of Hyderabad Metro Rail touched 20 million (passengers) since launch of the services in November 2017. On May 7, a special coach exclusively for women was introduced in Hyderabad Metro trains.

A Metro security wing with over 2,000 personnel for the 72-km elevated HMRL project is being built up as a well organised unit, which includes armed components like Quick Response Team (QRT), Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), Dog Squad, etc, officials had earlier said.

Skywalks are being built connecting stations directly to commercial complexes, stadiums and offices, the officials said, adding several steps have been taken up in making Hyderabad Metro rail disabled-friendly.

HMRL is the first "transit-oriented development" project that would exploit real estate and earn revenue by leasing out commercial and office spaces inside and outside metro stations across the city, officials had said.